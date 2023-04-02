© Sputnik/Pavel Bednyakov



"Moscow and Kiev "should stop now before escalation ensues. I will try to risk suggesting a cessation of hostilities... to declare a truce without the right to move or regroup troops on both sides, [and] without the right to transfer weapons, ammunition... and military equipment... for everybody just to freeze."

"However, in the context of Ukraine nothing changes. [Russia's] special military operation continues, since it is now the only tool to accomplish the goals that our country is facing."

Moscow and Kiev would freeze movement of troops and military equipment under the deal, the Belarusian president has suggested...In a speech to the Belarusian parliament on Friday, Lukashenko stated that the only path to peace in Ukraine lies through diplomatic engagement.Lukashenko claimed thatin Ukraine, but that if it did so again,The comment was likely a reference toThe two former leaders admitted last year that the now-defunct 2014 and 2015 Minsk Agreements, which sought to pave the way for peace by giving the regions of Donetsk and Lugansk special status within the Ukrainian state, were merely an attempt to buy time for Kiev's forces to become stronger.Lukashenko warned thatwhich could take place this spring, "would be extremely dangerous" andCommenting on Lukashenko's ceasefire proposal, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart would discuss the issue next week at the Supreme Council of the Union State, a supranational organization seeking to boost ties between the two countries.Peskov remarked:That includes the new status of four former Ukrainian regions which voted overwhelmingly to join Russia last autumn. However,