How the fungal infection was revealed

Why are fungi able to infect humans?

Should we be concerned?

Fungi known to infect humans

A killer plant fungus infected a human and caused flu-like symptoms in what researchers say is a world-first case.Chondrostereum purpureum causes silver leaf disease in flora, most commonly in species of rose.Spread by airborne spores, it is named such because it gradually turns leaves silver - and is often fatal.Unlike people deemed most at risk of fungal infections known to jump species, such as those with cancer, HIV, respiratory diseases, and organ transplants,He was a plant mycologist, which included working with mushrooms and various plant fungi.Scans taken at the hospital revealedMedics drained the pus and the man was prescribed daily antifungal medicine for two months.Two years later, he is said to be "absolutely fine" and the infection has not returned.But writing in the journal Medical Mycology Case Reports, the medics who treated him saidMillions of fungi species are estimated to exist, and we only know of about 150,000 of them.The few that can infect people do so because they can cope with our 37C body temperature - and the medics in India also managed to culture the fungus in a laboratory at the same heat.Fungi also tend to only impact people who are immunocompromised.Professor Elaine Bignell, of the MRC Centre for Medical Mycology, told Sky News that the man in the Kalkuta case "might have some sort of genetic immunodeficiency that we don't know about"."This patient didn't have any obvious risk factors for fungal disease we would ordinarily expect to find," she said."But there are still questions to be asked about his predisposition, this organism, and how it became capable of colonising the airwaves."We cannot ever rule out any unknown condition - he was clearly studying the fungus in a sort of experimental or botanical situation. He may have been exposed to an incredibly high number of spores somehow."Prof Bignell stressed that there was no cause for alarm, but added: "It's a new kid on the block - and we don't know much about it."It has been feared that as the planet warms up due to climate change, known and unknown fungi could emerge as potential threats as they learn to survive on a hotter planet.Prof Bignell said mycologists talk about "the possibility of pathogens in waiting" - ones which are prevalent in the environment and could cause diseases in people under the right conditions.Last year, the World Health Organization (WHO) listed 19 it fears could become a threat to public health The WHO also reported a "significant" increase in fungal infections during the COVID pandemic Earlier this month, US authorities revealed one such fungus, a type of yeast called Candida auris or C. auris , has been spreading rapidly through health facilities.Candida species are behind complaints like thrush and skin rashes, and are also one of the leading causes of bloodstream infection in intensive care patients.Another fungus known to impact humans is Cryptococcosis neoformans - which infects the lungs and brain, causing pneumonia and meningitis in immunosuppressed patients.It kills more than 100,000 people a year in sub-Saharan Africa.And Aspergillus fumigatus, a common mould that is widespread in the environment in homes and outdoors, can cause "chronic and acute lung disease" and can be deadly.