"[Bragg] has made history, but it is an inglorious moment where even some on the left have criticized the effort. This is a patently political prosecution. Bragg and NY AG James ran on bagging Trump. This has fulfilled that pledge but, if the indictment follows the course described in coverage, it is deeply flawed theory. We will have to wait to see the indictment."

"It is difficult to imagine a more shocking affront to the Constitution's plan for limited government and the rule of law than the indictment, which may end up being an indictment of America's criminal justice system as well.



"The Founders were acutely aware of the many ways in which criminal law can be abused by those in positions of power — from being wielded as a tool of political payback and oppression, as many see the various criminal investigations against Trump, to our wildly over criminalized society in which most adults have committed crimes for which they could in theory be prosecuted.



"Unlike Donald Trump, however, most Americans lack the resource to vigorously defend themselves in court and thus end up being induced — and in some cases nakedly coerced — by prosecutors into waving their right to trial and pleading guilt instead, as more than 90 percent of criminal defendants in our system do today.



"[I]f America's criminal justice system goes on trial along with Donald Trump, then perhaps there may be a silver lining to what many see as an inherently politicized prosecution by the Manhattan DA."

"They've made a foolish, foolish decision which will cause the case to be thrown out, I think, on statute of limitations grounds."

"The prosecution is only incentivizing donors and the MAGA base to rally support against [for] Trump because no one deserves to be politically prosecuted."

"The radical left has consistently weaponized our courts to silence conservative voices. The actions by the Soros-backed Democrat DA in NYC is the latest example of this abuse of power. I stand with President Trump!"

"I am heartbroken by the damage this targeted prosecution will do to the integrity of our justice system. It is a sad day in the story of the United States."

"A sad day for the country" that will only "serve to further erode the trust our citizens have in our nation's justice system."

"It's a political witch hunt and a political prosecution. The only reason they're doing this is because they're scared. They know that they can't beat him at the ballot box. That's why they're resorting to these terrible tactics. I stand with president Trump."

Legal experts reacted Thursday to the news of former President Donald Trump's indictment, calling it a "legal disaster" and "deeply flawed."A Manhattan grand jury voted to indict the former president on Thursday after Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's investigation into his alleged payment of hush money to former porn star Stormy Daniels.Shapiro Chair of Public Interest Law at George Washington University.He commented:senior vice president for Legal Studies at the Cato Institute, told the Daily Caller News Foundation:Legal scholar and Harvard Professor Emerituscalled the decision "foolish" on Newsmax:Dershowitz added that Trump's lawyers should make a motion to dismiss on statute of limitations grounds and on the grounds that the "alleged crime doesn't fit."Former Senior Legal Adviser to President Trumpsaid:She tweeted:A handful of state attorneys general have also reacted to the indictment.also noted that the Manhattan DA is "Soros-funded" and said he should be "protecting the people of NYC from violent crime" instead of bringing "specious charges against our former President."The Democratic AGs account tweeted that, "No one is above the law, not even former presidents."