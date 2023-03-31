A person walks near snowbanks obscuring condominiums as snow falls in the Sierra Nevada mountains from yet another storm system which is predicted to bring heavy snow to higher elevations on March 28, 2023, in Mammoth Lakes, Calif
© Mario Tama
California is experiencing more heavy rain and snow this week as another powerful storm front hits the state. While the nonstop parade of storms has helped alleviate California's drought crisis, it has also caused major flooding and damage. Jonathon Vigliotti has the latest.