Australia is set to see its biggest-ever surge of immigrants with government figures revealing 650,000 migrants are predicted to arrive this financial year and next.The sudden population boom is likely to put even greater pressure on the national housing crisis which has seen record rent rises as too many tenants compete for too few homes.But it will also ease workforce shortages which have caused chronic job vacancies where employers haveThe revised migration data comes after just 300,000 migrants touched down in the country during the three years of pandemic lockdowns and lockouts.The sudden surge in the population iswith a boost in spending and taxes to help economic growth.But it will add toMore than half of the expected migrants arrived in Australia as part of the post-Covid boom inIn the first three months of this financial year,in Australia, reports The Australian They were part of a wave of 304,000 immigrants arriving in the country in the year to September as borders reopened after Covid restrictions shut Australia down.It was the highest population rise since March 2009, but is set to be overshadowed by the flood of migrants now predicted in the 18 months ahead.Jim Chalmers has revealed net overseas migration this financial year is likely to be 350,000, a 50 per cent rise on what was expected in the October budget and January's annual population statement.He said the sudden growth will be accounted for in the Albanese Government's second budget, set to be delivered in six weeks.Treasury secretary Steven Kennedy told a Senate hearing last month temporary migration had recovered faster than expected.'Net overseas migration numbers are being artificially boosted this year by the resumption of inward flows of international students and working holiday-makers,' Dr Kennedy said.'Coupled withIn particular, the influx of migrants has fed concerns about Australia's housing shortage and limited rental market.'It's good for the construction industry. We haven't been building enough homes.but we definitely need more supply.'Following 10 consecutive interest rate rises, National Australia Bank economists said'This has contributed toNAB said.Dr Chalmers said a key focus of the upcoming budget will be cost-of-living relief with the migration surge acting as a key factor in the government's fiscal package.