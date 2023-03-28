Earth Changes
Lightning strikes truck in Van Wert, Ohio
WANE 15 News
Sat, 25 Mar 2023 13:06 UTC
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Lightning strikes truck in Van Wert, Ohio
- Snowbasin ski resort in Utah breaks all-time seasonal snowfall record with 504 inches
- Best of the Web: Night turned into day by bright meteor fireball over Beijing, China
- Bolide over the Mediterranean Sea (March 24)
- 'As a gay teacher, I tried to help LGBT students feel included - only for them to turn on me when I failed to endorse their gender ideology'
- Shallow earthquake of magnitude 6.1 hits off Japan - no tsunami or injuries reported
- NPR deletes false claim that biological male athletes have no physical advantage over females
- Ecuador - At least 7 dead, over 60 missing after landslide in Chimborazo Province
- 6.1-magnitude earthquake hits off Solomon Islands
- 'I thought I would be crushed to death' - Kellie-Jay Keen on her harrowing encounter with trans activists in New Zealand
- Biden meets with Trudeau as US, Canada announce immigration agreement
- TUCKER shows MSNBC video of Trump supporters on Jan 6 throwing things at Capitol police - because police were killing Rosanne Boyland
- Nashville school shooter Audrey Hale identified as transgender and had detailed manifesto to attack Christian academy, shot and killed six people
- Athletes 'pretended to be women' in world championship - organizer
- Climate hysteria and woke gobbledegook are becoming inseparable
- Corporatism, the new, new left and the gender industry
- Putin: West building WWII Axis-style alliance
- Cost of living soars in Britain with 4/10 people using credit cards to pay for essentials
- Moscow waiting for Western leaders 'to sober up' - Lavrov
- Biggest strike in decades brings Germany to a standstill, unions demand payrise in line with soaring inflation
- Biden meets with Trudeau as US, Canada announce immigration agreement
- Putin: West building WWII Axis-style alliance
- Moscow waiting for Western leaders 'to sober up' - Lavrov
- Kremlin spokesman vaguely backs ex-president's 'piracy' call
- How they convinced Trump to lock down
- My would-be assassins are still in office - former Pakistani PM
- The big questions that weren't answered by the Telegraph's Lockdown Files
- Germany now addicted to US LNG - German MP
- Russia outproducing West's ammunition supplies to Kiev - Putin
- UN finally sounds alarm over Ukraine's crackdown on churches
- UN mission accuses EU of aiding crimes against humanity in Libya
- Russia possesses weapons capable of wiping out any enemy, including US — Patrushev
- Best of the Web: Why Crashing Banks Will Usher in Central Bank Digital Currency
- 'Show some respect': Estonia's PM objects to Russians laughing about West's failing sanctions efforts on the internet
- Best of the Web: The Season is Here
- SOTT Focus: 'One Health', ESG & 'Sustainable Development': Inside the WHO's 'Pandemic Treaty'
- UN Rights official concerned over summary executions of POWs by both Russia, Ukraine
- Mystery object found near Nord Stream pipeline could point to culprit
- Ukraine not ready for offensive - Zelensky
- Russia should copy US 'Hague Invasion Act' - top lawmaker
- 'As a gay teacher, I tried to help LGBT students feel included - only for them to turn on me when I failed to endorse their gender ideology'
- NPR deletes false claim that biological male athletes have no physical advantage over females
- 'I thought I would be crushed to death' - Kellie-Jay Keen on her harrowing encounter with trans activists in New Zealand
- TUCKER shows MSNBC video of Trump supporters on Jan 6 throwing things at Capitol police - because police were killing Rosanne Boyland
- Nashville school shooter Audrey Hale identified as transgender and had detailed manifesto to attack Christian academy, shot and killed six people
- Athletes 'pretended to be women' in world championship - organizer
- Climate hysteria and woke gobbledegook are becoming inseparable
- Corporatism, the new, new left and the gender industry
- Cost of living soars in Britain with 4/10 people using credit cards to pay for essentials
- Biggest strike in decades brings Germany to a standstill, unions demand payrise in line with soaring inflation
- An Eastertime carol
- Best of the Web: Color Revolution? Massive wave of protests against new Netanyahu government sweeps across Israel
- Saudi oil giant to build refinery in northeast China
- When satire becomes reality: Nearly 100 Babylon Bee joke stories have come true
- Fauci should be prosecuted for negligent homicide for vaccine lies
- 70-car train derails near Wyndmere, North Dakota, spills hazardous materials
- Israeli hate crimes against Christians soar in occupied East Jerusalem
- UK declares major incident after 200 barrels leak from oilfield into Poole harbour
- Ukraine drone attack on airfield 300km inside Russia injures 3, residential buildings damaged
- U.S., Canada reach deal to turn back asylum seekers crossing northern border illegally
- 2,000 ram heads discovered at Temple of Rameses II in Egypt
- Fire reveals Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral was historical first in using iron reinforcements in the 12th century
- Unique and very well-preserved prehistoric engravings found in southwestern Catalonia
- Research team uncovers further ceiling paintings in the temple of Esna, Egypt
- 'Prehistoric' mummified bear discovered in Siberian permafrost isn't what we thought, nor do we know how it got there
- Ancient ring ditch unearthed in Derbyshire, UK
- Ancient structures in the Arabian desert reveal fragments of mysterious rituals
- The world's oldest swords discovered in Turkey
- Magnetic fields to be used to explore submerged civilisations
- Researchers help reveal evidence of rare Romano-Celtic temple near Lancaster Castle
- Oldest reference to Norse god Odin found in Danish treasure
- Roman era sphinx uncovered at Dendera temple complex
- Runes were just as advanced as Roman alphabet writing, says researcher
- World's first horse riders found near the Black Sea
- Ancient Roman 'spike defenses' made famous by Julius Caesar found in Germany
- Minoan civilisation may have used celestial 'star path' navigation techniques
- Archaeologists discover secret chamber inside Great Pyramid of Giza
- Oldest human genome from southern Spain
- Ancient restaurant highlights Iraq's archeology renaissance
- Further details emerge of unknown lineage of ice age Europeans that vanished at end of last ice age
- Russian company unveils ChatGPT competitor
- STEVE appears over Bozeman, Montana during most intense geomagnetic storm in nearly 6 years
- New experiment translates quantum information between technologies in an important step for the quantum internet
- Eminent Oxford scientist says wind power "fails on every count"
- Oldest evidence of a meteor collision with Earth discovered in Australia
- DNA from Beethoven's hair offers clues to cause of death
- Colossal solar tornado spotted swirling over Sun's surface
- Breakthrough in the understanding of quantum turbulence
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: ChatGPT and the Heralds of AI's Subjugation of Humanity - with Joe Allen
- Chat-GPT pretended to be blind and tricked a human into solving a CAPTCHA
- A 'fire wolf' fish could expand what we know about one unusual deep-sea ecosystem
- Two active volcanoes on Venus revealed in images taken by NASA's Magellan spacecraft 3 decades ago
- Peer-reviewed paper cites Stephen Meyer to critique Darwinian Evolution
- What 'Chornobyl dogs' can tell us about survival in contaminated environments
- Scientists offer evidence that Venus is volcanically active
- New discovery could speed up burn healing
- Webb captures rarely seen prelude to a supernova
- Researcher solves nearly 60-year-old game theory dilemma
- 'Strange metals' operate outside normal rules of electricity
- Hackers can turn Bing's AI chatbot into a convincing scammer, researchers say
- Lightning strikes truck in Van Wert, Ohio
- Snowbasin ski resort in Utah breaks all-time seasonal snowfall record with 504 inches
- Shallow earthquake of magnitude 6.1 hits off Japan - no tsunami or injuries reported
- Ecuador - At least 7 dead, over 60 missing after landslide in Chimborazo Province
- 6.1-magnitude earthquake hits off Solomon Islands
- Floods disrupt life in Iraq
- Bolivia - Thousands affected by floods in Santa Cruz and Pando Departments
- Elderly woman dies in dog attack in Ladakh, India
- Lightning kills 4 family members in Uganda
- At least 14 perish in Somalia flash floods
- Coyote injures 2 toddlers in separate attacks in Scottsdale, Arizona
- Lightning kills 350 sheep and goats in Uttarakhand, India
- Massive Aurora Australis solar storm seen over Tasmania, Australia and New Zealand
- At least 23 dead in 'destructive' Mississippi tornado outbreak
- Utah's record snow is so deep it buried measuring equipment
- Auroras shine unusually far south in the US amid strongest solar storm since 2017
- Argentina: Disruptions due to flooding ongoing in parts of Cordoba Province
- Heavy floods hit Port St Johns, South Africa
- Best of the Web: Return of Tulare Lake: Farmland impacted as lake basin fills in Kings County, California
- Dodge Ridge Mountain Resort, California 5th resort to surpass 700 inches snowfall this winter
- Best of the Web: Night turned into day by bright meteor fireball over Beijing, China
- Bolide over the Mediterranean Sea (March 24)
- Meteor fireball over the Mediterranean Sea (March 21)
- Meteor fireball over the Dakotas and Minnesota on March 23
- Meteor fireball over Arizona and Texas on March 23
- Stunning bolide over south of Spain (March 21)
- Meteor fireball explodes three times over Hungary on March 18
- Meteor fireball over Puerto Rico on March 20
- Meteor fireball over Spain (March 18)
- Meteor fireball over Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada on March 18
- Meteor fireball over the Mediterranean Sea (March 14)
- Meteor fireball over Louisiana and other states on March 15
- Meteor fireball over New Jersey and nearby states on March 14
- Meteor fireball over Connecticut and nearby states on March 12
- Meteor fireball over Spain (March 12)
- Best of the Web: Boom! Japanese astronomer catches meteorite smashing into the moon on Feb. 23
- Meteor fireball over Florida on March 12
- Meteor fireball over south of Spain (March 8)
- Meteor fireball over Ontario, New York and Pennsylvania on March 9
- Meteor fireball over Canada on March 7
- Expert calls for vitamin B test on dementia patients following meta-analysis showing supplementation is three-times as effective as any drug
- Dozens of families damaged by AstraZeneca jab launch legal fight
- Myocarditis spiked 130% in US military in 2021, new data show
- Vaccine-makers prep bird flu shot for humans 'just in case'
- Pfizer, CDC withheld evidence of myocarditis after COVID shots, new documents reveal
- Polio outbreak in Burundi caused by oral vaccine - ABC News
- Did the ivermectin ban cost lives?
- Report linking fluoride to lower IQ in children made public after CDC, HHS tried to block it
- Broken Science Initiative
- Increased mortality in children and adolescents between 2019-2020: Researchers ignore global lockdowns, blame drugs, guns and cars
- Best of the Web: Study: More infant vaccines lead to higher infant mortality
- Bombshell from Germany's Federal Minister of Health
- mRNA vaccine contamination much worse than thought: Jabs "up to 35%" DNA that turns human cells into long-term spike protein factories
- Why isn't the CDC warning parents that masking their kids creates unacceptably high levels of CO2?
- Dissolution of Spike Protein by Nattokinase
- Getting good quality sleep could add several years to your lifespan
- D.C mother sues doctor who secretly gave her children COVID vaccines without consent
- Humans don't hibernate but they do need more sleep in winter, new study suggests
- Best of the Web: mRNA vaccines contain DNA that may turn human cells into long-term spike protein factories - study
- Urgent: mRNAs jabs may have caused tens of millions of serious new health problems worldwide, a huge peer-reviewed study shows
- Obstacles to gratitude and its life-changing power
- The win condition: Rethinking one's online life
- Towards building the American lyceum
- Flashback: Reaching for the Mark of the Beast
- Why the mental health of liberal girls sank first and fastest
- Amber Heards all the way down
- Why is everyone so messed up? Carl Jung explains neurosis
- How consciousness in animals could be researched
- The essence of evil
- Mental jigsaw - How AI carves out space in your brain
- The spirit has left us
- What is the Longhouse?
- A history of lost adventure: On the tragic death of the boys' adventure novel
- Neurologists offer explanation for political polarization in societies
- SOTT Focus: Reclaiming Diversity
- Best of the Web: Tonic Intersectionality
- Near-death research slowly fills in the picture
- Brain area necessary for fluid intelligence identified
- Jordan Peterson against the spirit of totalitarianism
- Is life after death incompatible with physics?
- Pentagon officials suggest alien mothership in our solar system could send mini probes to Earth
- Trucker's dashcam video records creepy ghost-like figure on Arizona highway
- Hundreds of UFO sightings in Southwestern Ontario since the 1990s
- The Day The Earth Stands Still
- Metallic-looking orb is seen flying over Iraqi city of Mosul in 2016 - first ever publicly revealed UFO footage taken by US spy plane in a conflict zone
- Best of the Web: US govt receives more than 350 new UFO reports, mostly from US military personnel
- 'We have nothing' showing UFOs are of alien origin, says US Defense official
- Residents in rural Wisconsin share extraordinary videos of possible UFO sighting
- US nuclear submarine 'buzzed by underwater object' traveling 'faster than speed of sound': Scientist
- Mystery of History - Flight 19, the lost squadron
- UFO releasing smaller UFOs over the Moon?
- FBI conducts "no-knock warrant" at home of owner of website devoted to Area 51
- Prepare for alien encounter now before it's too late, warn scientists
- New documentary reveals people claim they saw aliens after UFO crash-landed in Brazil in 1996
- NASA announces 16 people who will study UFOs to see what's natural—and what isn't
- Dramatic videos of UFOs over the Pacific are revealed by airline captains and Air Force pilots
- Government report claims 'cosmic' and 'phantom' UFOs are all over Ukraine's skies
- Best of the Web: Navy warns watchdog site releasing all UFO videos would 'harm national security'
- 2 separate Bigfoot sightings reported in South Carolina this year
- UFO shot down an ICBM in 1964 claims alleged witness
- Kanye West changes his mind about Jewish people
- Parrot's big mouth gets Indian men life sentences
- Government demands TikTok stop spying on Americans: 'That's our job'
- Biden assures Americans their bank deposits are safe in Ukraine
- Manhattan DA Bragg announces plan to get Trump elected in 2024
- Hilarious! Elon Musk triggers angry old man Olbermann with tweet
- Democrats warn that anyone watching unedited Jan 6 tapes could arrive at 'unapproved' conclusions
- UK says the Russians sank the Titanic
- Desperate King Charles to ask The Wolfe Tones to play at his coronation
- For convenience, Treasury Secretary Yellen gives Zelensky own key to US Treasury
- Man regrets transitioning to woman after seeing line for restroom
- Southern California covered in 6 feet of Global Warming
- CNN's rating for 'This Morning' jumped 5% without Don Lemon: report
- Hunter asks dad to pick up his paycheck as long as he's in Kyiv
- Biden shatters the World Record
- Tech companies continuing to mine classic dystopian sci-fi novels for ideas
- Exasperated aliens: 'OK, take us to a different leader,' after trying to communicate with Joe Biden
- Nikki Haley officially launches campaign for someone to pick her as Veep
- Biden sends arrangement of fighter jets spelling 'be mine' to Zelensky for Valentine's Day
- Inflation bites: To cover rising costs, Hunter now charging 15% for the 'Big Guy'
Copenhagen, 2 March 2023
Quote of the Day
When men yield up the privilege of thinking, the last shadow of Liberty quits the horizon.
- Thomas Paine
Recent Comments
Lmbo - Lol It’s time to play Shil-lebrity Rehab again with Sleezy Yeezy 🤡 🎪 Some people say I’ m wishy washy, maybe I am maybe I’m not. 👅 Kanye /...
Barking Moonbat hypoxia 🦇🦇🦇
Left brained hypoxia. Culture Jamming Cui Bono ?
If she wants respect, she has to behave like an adult: [Link] Following the above story, Russia expelled the Estonian Ambassador from Moscow....
And our Southern border???