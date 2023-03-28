Night turned into day by bright meteor fireball over Beijing, China
alertamundialinfo.com
Mon, 27 Mar 2023 12:11 UTC
Several netizens from Hebei and Beijing said that two bright lights flashed across the sky early on the morning of the 27th. They were fleeting, but they could light up the courtyard in an instant. In addition, Tongliao netizens also said that they had seen this phenomenon.
According to the surveillance video posted by netizens in Hebei, at around 0:10 on March 27, two flashes suddenly appeared, and the light source was obviously from above, and one of the bright lights was blue. In addition, a Beijing netizen's driving recorder recorded an image of a suspected meteorite. In the image, a ball of blue light slid along the "tail flame" and disappeared from the image after blinking twice. Many netizens speculated that it was a fireball.
A netizen in Chengde County, Hebei told reporters that the flash of light lit up the sky as if it were daylight and the area was very large.
Li Liang, a popular science expert at the Beijing Planetarium, said judging from the video and photos, it was more likely a fireball. Meteors emit light when they brush the atmosphere during their high-speed fall, and the color of the light is affected by the materials contained in the meteorite itself and the composition of the atmosphere. "Under normal circumstances, meteors disappear quickly. This time, the phenomenon lasted longer and was very bright, which is relatively rare," Li Liang said.
(Translated by Google)
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Lightning strikes truck in Van Wert, Ohio
- Snowbasin ski resort in Utah breaks all-time seasonal snowfall record with 504 inches
- Best of the Web: Night turned into day by bright meteor fireball over Beijing, China
- Bolide over the Mediterranean Sea (March 24)
- 'As a gay teacher, I tried to help LGBT students feel included - only for them to turn on me when I failed to endorse their gender ideology'
- Shallow earthquake of magnitude 6.1 hits off Japan - no tsunami or injuries reported
- NPR deletes false claim that biological male athletes have no physical advantage over females
- Ecuador - At least 7 dead, over 60 missing after landslide in Chimborazo Province
- 6.1-magnitude earthquake hits off Solomon Islands
- 'I thought I would be crushed to death' - Kellie-Jay Keen on her harrowing encounter with trans activists in New Zealand
- Biden meets with Trudeau as US, Canada announce immigration agreement
- TUCKER shows MSNBC video of Trump supporters on Jan 6 throwing things at Capitol police - because police were killing Rosanne Boyland
- Nashville school shooter Audrey Hale identified as transgender and had detailed manifesto to attack Christian academy, shot and killed six people
- Athletes 'pretended to be women' in world championship - organizer
- Climate hysteria and woke gobbledegook are becoming inseparable
- Corporatism, the new, new left and the gender industry
- Putin: West building WWII Axis-style alliance
- Cost of living soars in Britain with 4/10 people using credit cards to pay for essentials
- Moscow waiting for Western leaders 'to sober up' - Lavrov
- Biggest strike in decades brings Germany to a standstill, unions demand payrise in line with soaring inflation
- Biden meets with Trudeau as US, Canada announce immigration agreement
- Putin: West building WWII Axis-style alliance
- Moscow waiting for Western leaders 'to sober up' - Lavrov
- Kremlin spokesman vaguely backs ex-president's 'piracy' call
- How they convinced Trump to lock down
- My would-be assassins are still in office - former Pakistani PM
- The big questions that weren't answered by the Telegraph's Lockdown Files
- Germany now addicted to US LNG - German MP
- Russia outproducing West's ammunition supplies to Kiev - Putin
- UN finally sounds alarm over Ukraine's crackdown on churches
- UN mission accuses EU of aiding crimes against humanity in Libya
- Russia possesses weapons capable of wiping out any enemy, including US — Patrushev
- Best of the Web: Why Crashing Banks Will Usher in Central Bank Digital Currency
- 'Show some respect': Estonia's PM objects to Russians laughing about West's failing sanctions efforts on the internet
- Best of the Web: The Season is Here
- SOTT Focus: 'One Health', ESG & 'Sustainable Development': Inside the WHO's 'Pandemic Treaty'
- UN Rights official concerned over summary executions of POWs by both Russia, Ukraine
- Mystery object found near Nord Stream pipeline could point to culprit
- Ukraine not ready for offensive - Zelensky
- Russia should copy US 'Hague Invasion Act' - top lawmaker
- 'As a gay teacher, I tried to help LGBT students feel included - only for them to turn on me when I failed to endorse their gender ideology'
- NPR deletes false claim that biological male athletes have no physical advantage over females
- 'I thought I would be crushed to death' - Kellie-Jay Keen on her harrowing encounter with trans activists in New Zealand
- TUCKER shows MSNBC video of Trump supporters on Jan 6 throwing things at Capitol police - because police were killing Rosanne Boyland
- Nashville school shooter Audrey Hale identified as transgender and had detailed manifesto to attack Christian academy, shot and killed six people
- Athletes 'pretended to be women' in world championship - organizer
- Climate hysteria and woke gobbledegook are becoming inseparable
- Corporatism, the new, new left and the gender industry
- Cost of living soars in Britain with 4/10 people using credit cards to pay for essentials
- Biggest strike in decades brings Germany to a standstill, unions demand payrise in line with soaring inflation
- An Eastertime carol
- Best of the Web: Color Revolution? Massive wave of protests against new Netanyahu government sweeps across Israel
- Saudi oil giant to build refinery in northeast China
- When satire becomes reality: Nearly 100 Babylon Bee joke stories have come true
- Fauci should be prosecuted for negligent homicide for vaccine lies
- 70-car train derails near Wyndmere, North Dakota, spills hazardous materials
- Israeli hate crimes against Christians soar in occupied East Jerusalem
- UK declares major incident after 200 barrels leak from oilfield into Poole harbour
- Ukraine drone attack on airfield 300km inside Russia injures 3, residential buildings damaged
- U.S., Canada reach deal to turn back asylum seekers crossing northern border illegally
- 2,000 ram heads discovered at Temple of Rameses II in Egypt
- Fire reveals Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral was historical first in using iron reinforcements in the 12th century
- Unique and very well-preserved prehistoric engravings found in southwestern Catalonia
- Research team uncovers further ceiling paintings in the temple of Esna, Egypt
- 'Prehistoric' mummified bear discovered in Siberian permafrost isn't what we thought, nor do we know how it got there
- Ancient ring ditch unearthed in Derbyshire, UK
- Ancient structures in the Arabian desert reveal fragments of mysterious rituals
- The world's oldest swords discovered in Turkey
- Magnetic fields to be used to explore submerged civilisations
- Researchers help reveal evidence of rare Romano-Celtic temple near Lancaster Castle
- Oldest reference to Norse god Odin found in Danish treasure
- Roman era sphinx uncovered at Dendera temple complex
- Runes were just as advanced as Roman alphabet writing, says researcher
- World's first horse riders found near the Black Sea
- Ancient Roman 'spike defenses' made famous by Julius Caesar found in Germany
- Minoan civilisation may have used celestial 'star path' navigation techniques
- Archaeologists discover secret chamber inside Great Pyramid of Giza
- Oldest human genome from southern Spain
- Ancient restaurant highlights Iraq's archeology renaissance
- Further details emerge of unknown lineage of ice age Europeans that vanished at end of last ice age
- Russian company unveils ChatGPT competitor
- STEVE appears over Bozeman, Montana during most intense geomagnetic storm in nearly 6 years
- New experiment translates quantum information between technologies in an important step for the quantum internet
- Eminent Oxford scientist says wind power "fails on every count"
- Oldest evidence of a meteor collision with Earth discovered in Australia
- DNA from Beethoven's hair offers clues to cause of death
- Colossal solar tornado spotted swirling over Sun's surface
- Breakthrough in the understanding of quantum turbulence
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: ChatGPT and the Heralds of AI's Subjugation of Humanity - with Joe Allen
- Chat-GPT pretended to be blind and tricked a human into solving a CAPTCHA
- A 'fire wolf' fish could expand what we know about one unusual deep-sea ecosystem
- Two active volcanoes on Venus revealed in images taken by NASA's Magellan spacecraft 3 decades ago
- Peer-reviewed paper cites Stephen Meyer to critique Darwinian Evolution
- What 'Chornobyl dogs' can tell us about survival in contaminated environments
- Scientists offer evidence that Venus is volcanically active
- New discovery could speed up burn healing
- Webb captures rarely seen prelude to a supernova
- Researcher solves nearly 60-year-old game theory dilemma
- 'Strange metals' operate outside normal rules of electricity
- Hackers can turn Bing's AI chatbot into a convincing scammer, researchers say
- Lightning strikes truck in Van Wert, Ohio
- Snowbasin ski resort in Utah breaks all-time seasonal snowfall record with 504 inches
- Shallow earthquake of magnitude 6.1 hits off Japan - no tsunami or injuries reported
- Ecuador - At least 7 dead, over 60 missing after landslide in Chimborazo Province
- 6.1-magnitude earthquake hits off Solomon Islands
- Floods disrupt life in Iraq
- Bolivia - Thousands affected by floods in Santa Cruz and Pando Departments
- Elderly woman dies in dog attack in Ladakh, India
- Lightning kills 4 family members in Uganda
- At least 14 perish in Somalia flash floods
- Coyote injures 2 toddlers in separate attacks in Scottsdale, Arizona
- Lightning kills 350 sheep and goats in Uttarakhand, India
- Massive Aurora Australis solar storm seen over Tasmania, Australia and New Zealand
- At least 23 dead in 'destructive' Mississippi tornado outbreak
- Utah's record snow is so deep it buried measuring equipment
- Auroras shine unusually far south in the US amid strongest solar storm since 2017
- Argentina: Disruptions due to flooding ongoing in parts of Cordoba Province
- Heavy floods hit Port St Johns, South Africa
- Best of the Web: Return of Tulare Lake: Farmland impacted as lake basin fills in Kings County, California
- Dodge Ridge Mountain Resort, California 5th resort to surpass 700 inches snowfall this winter
- Best of the Web: Night turned into day by bright meteor fireball over Beijing, China
- Bolide over the Mediterranean Sea (March 24)
- Meteor fireball over the Mediterranean Sea (March 21)
- Meteor fireball over the Dakotas and Minnesota on March 23
- Meteor fireball over Arizona and Texas on March 23
- Stunning bolide over south of Spain (March 21)
- Meteor fireball explodes three times over Hungary on March 18
- Meteor fireball over Puerto Rico on March 20
- Meteor fireball over Spain (March 18)
- Meteor fireball over Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada on March 18
- Meteor fireball over the Mediterranean Sea (March 14)
- Meteor fireball over Louisiana and other states on March 15
- Meteor fireball over New Jersey and nearby states on March 14
- Meteor fireball over Connecticut and nearby states on March 12
- Meteor fireball over Spain (March 12)
- Best of the Web: Boom! Japanese astronomer catches meteorite smashing into the moon on Feb. 23
- Meteor fireball over Florida on March 12
- Meteor fireball over south of Spain (March 8)
- Meteor fireball over Ontario, New York and Pennsylvania on March 9
- Meteor fireball over Canada on March 7
- Expert calls for vitamin B test on dementia patients following meta-analysis showing supplementation is three-times as effective as any drug
- Dozens of families damaged by AstraZeneca jab launch legal fight
- Myocarditis spiked 130% in US military in 2021, new data show
- Vaccine-makers prep bird flu shot for humans 'just in case'
- Pfizer, CDC withheld evidence of myocarditis after COVID shots, new documents reveal
- Polio outbreak in Burundi caused by oral vaccine - ABC News
- Did the ivermectin ban cost lives?
- Report linking fluoride to lower IQ in children made public after CDC, HHS tried to block it
- Broken Science Initiative
- Increased mortality in children and adolescents between 2019-2020: Researchers ignore global lockdowns, blame drugs, guns and cars
- Best of the Web: Study: More infant vaccines lead to higher infant mortality
- Bombshell from Germany's Federal Minister of Health
- mRNA vaccine contamination much worse than thought: Jabs "up to 35%" DNA that turns human cells into long-term spike protein factories
- Why isn't the CDC warning parents that masking their kids creates unacceptably high levels of CO2?
- Dissolution of Spike Protein by Nattokinase
- Getting good quality sleep could add several years to your lifespan
- D.C mother sues doctor who secretly gave her children COVID vaccines without consent
- Humans don't hibernate but they do need more sleep in winter, new study suggests
- Best of the Web: mRNA vaccines contain DNA that may turn human cells into long-term spike protein factories - study
- Urgent: mRNAs jabs may have caused tens of millions of serious new health problems worldwide, a huge peer-reviewed study shows
- Obstacles to gratitude and its life-changing power
- The win condition: Rethinking one's online life
- Towards building the American lyceum
- Flashback: Reaching for the Mark of the Beast
- Why the mental health of liberal girls sank first and fastest
- Amber Heards all the way down
- Why is everyone so messed up? Carl Jung explains neurosis
- How consciousness in animals could be researched
- The essence of evil
- Mental jigsaw - How AI carves out space in your brain
- The spirit has left us
- What is the Longhouse?
- A history of lost adventure: On the tragic death of the boys' adventure novel
- Neurologists offer explanation for political polarization in societies
- SOTT Focus: Reclaiming Diversity
- Best of the Web: Tonic Intersectionality
- Near-death research slowly fills in the picture
- Brain area necessary for fluid intelligence identified
- Jordan Peterson against the spirit of totalitarianism
- Is life after death incompatible with physics?
- Pentagon officials suggest alien mothership in our solar system could send mini probes to Earth
- Trucker's dashcam video records creepy ghost-like figure on Arizona highway
- Hundreds of UFO sightings in Southwestern Ontario since the 1990s
- The Day The Earth Stands Still
- Metallic-looking orb is seen flying over Iraqi city of Mosul in 2016 - first ever publicly revealed UFO footage taken by US spy plane in a conflict zone
- Best of the Web: US govt receives more than 350 new UFO reports, mostly from US military personnel
- 'We have nothing' showing UFOs are of alien origin, says US Defense official
- Residents in rural Wisconsin share extraordinary videos of possible UFO sighting
- US nuclear submarine 'buzzed by underwater object' traveling 'faster than speed of sound': Scientist
- Mystery of History - Flight 19, the lost squadron
- UFO releasing smaller UFOs over the Moon?
- FBI conducts "no-knock warrant" at home of owner of website devoted to Area 51
- Prepare for alien encounter now before it's too late, warn scientists
- New documentary reveals people claim they saw aliens after UFO crash-landed in Brazil in 1996
- NASA announces 16 people who will study UFOs to see what's natural—and what isn't
- Dramatic videos of UFOs over the Pacific are revealed by airline captains and Air Force pilots
- Government report claims 'cosmic' and 'phantom' UFOs are all over Ukraine's skies
- Best of the Web: Navy warns watchdog site releasing all UFO videos would 'harm national security'
- 2 separate Bigfoot sightings reported in South Carolina this year
- UFO shot down an ICBM in 1964 claims alleged witness
- Kanye West changes his mind about Jewish people
- Parrot's big mouth gets Indian men life sentences
- Government demands TikTok stop spying on Americans: 'That's our job'
- Biden assures Americans their bank deposits are safe in Ukraine
- Manhattan DA Bragg announces plan to get Trump elected in 2024
- Hilarious! Elon Musk triggers angry old man Olbermann with tweet
- Democrats warn that anyone watching unedited Jan 6 tapes could arrive at 'unapproved' conclusions
- UK says the Russians sank the Titanic
- Desperate King Charles to ask The Wolfe Tones to play at his coronation
- For convenience, Treasury Secretary Yellen gives Zelensky own key to US Treasury
- Man regrets transitioning to woman after seeing line for restroom
- Southern California covered in 6 feet of Global Warming
- CNN's rating for 'This Morning' jumped 5% without Don Lemon: report
- Hunter asks dad to pick up his paycheck as long as he's in Kyiv
- Biden shatters the World Record
- Tech companies continuing to mine classic dystopian sci-fi novels for ideas
- Exasperated aliens: 'OK, take us to a different leader,' after trying to communicate with Joe Biden
- Nikki Haley officially launches campaign for someone to pick her as Veep
- Biden sends arrangement of fighter jets spelling 'be mine' to Zelensky for Valentine's Day
- Inflation bites: To cover rising costs, Hunter now charging 15% for the 'Big Guy'
Copenhagen, 2 March 2023
Quote of the Day
When men yield up the privilege of thinking, the last shadow of Liberty quits the horizon.
- Thomas Paine
Recent Comments
Lmbo - Lol It’s time to play Shil-lebrity Rehab again with Sleezy Yeezy 🤡 🎪 Some people say I’ m wishy washy, maybe I am maybe I’m not. 👅 Kanye /...
Barking Moonbat hypoxia 🦇🦇🦇
Left brained hypoxia. Culture Jamming Cui Bono ?
If she wants respect, she has to behave like an adult: [Link] Following the above story, Russia expelled the Estonian Ambassador from Moscow....
And our Southern border???