Santa Cruz Department

Pando Department

Flooding has affected thousands of people after the Acre River broke its banks in the northern Pando Department of Bolivia. Further south, the Pirai and Rio Grande rivers have caused flooding in parts of the Santa Cruz department.The government of Santa Cruz department reported rising levels of the Pirai and Rio Grande rivers from around 20 March 2023.Several people were rescued from the Piraí River in the municipality of Porongo.Flooding affected areas of the department from mid-January this year. By 05 February had affected 12 municipalities and 3,320 households.Authorities in Pando Department have helped evacuate at least 150 families living close to the Acre River in the departmental capital, Cobija. many have moved to temporary accommodation in nearby hostels.The governor of the department, Dr Papito Richter, said Cobija is in a state of emergency. Dozens of trucks and heavy machinery have been deployed to the area to assist in evacuations and delivering relief supplies.As of 27 March, the Acre river at Cobija stood at 12.13 metres.