This video shows a gorgeous bolide recorded on March 21, at 22:14 local time (equivalent to 21:14 universal time). The fireball was observed by a wide number of casual eyewitnesses, who reported it on social networks.The event was generated by a rock (a meteoroid) from an asteroid that hit the atmosphere at about 69,000 km/h. The fireball overflew Spain and the Mediterranean Sea. It began at an altitude of about 86 km over the Mediterranean Sea, moved northwest, and ended at a height of around 40 km over Hinojar (province of Murcia).This bright meteor was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN) from the meteor-observing stations located at La Hita (Toledo), Calar Alto, Sierra Nevada, La Sagra (Granada), and Sevilla. The event has been analyzed by the principal investigator of the SMART project: Dr. Jose M. Madiedo, from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC).