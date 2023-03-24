Earth Changes
Heavy floods hit Port St Johns, South Africa
News 24
Thu, 23 Mar 2023 13:04 UTC
It started raining heavily around 14:00 today, 23 March and the rain is still pouring down.
According to Public Relations Officer for Sajonisi Woods Forum, Andile Mzungule, who is situated in Port St Johns, the heavy floods have brought the entire town to a standstill.
"Community members are not able to leave their current locations. We are just standing here. We do not know what to do because there is water all over the town," he said.
The South African Weather Service has sent out a yellow (level 2) warning earlier today for disruptive rain that will lead to localised flooding in the Mnquma, Mbashe, King Sabatha Dalindyebo, Nyandeni, Port St Johns, Ingquza and Mbizana municipal areas. The warning stated this disruptive rain could continue until tomorrow morning, but should clear around 08:00.
UPDATE | The South African Weather Service has updated the weather warning to Orange (level 6) for disruptive rain in the Nyandeni, Port St Johns and Ingquza Hill Local Municipal areas.
The warning is valid from 15:00 today, 23 March to 12:00 tomorrow, 24 March.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- University president decries drag as 'derisive, divisive and demoralizing misogyny,' says school 'will not host a drag show on campus'
- Heavy floods hit Port St Johns, South Africa
- Best of the Web: Return of Tulare Lake: Farmland impacted as lake basin fills in Kings County, California
- Dodge Ridge Mountain Resort, California 5th resort to surpass 700 inches snowfall this winter
- Meteor fireball over the Dakotas and Minnesota on March 23
- IPCC's increasingly shrill climate armageddon fantasies gain little traction in media
- IOC cannot be 'political referee', president says following objections to reinstate Russia into Olympic games
- Eurozone can't recover wealth lost to energy crisis, 'high uncertainty' ahead - Lagarde
- Hungary would not arrest Putin, ICC statute is not part of country's legal system - Orban's Chief of Staff
- Fyodor Lukyanov: Here's the real reason why Russia and China want to replace the US-led international order
- 3 million attend France's 9th consecutive day of protests, woman has hand blown off by tear gas grenade, Bordeaux town hall set on fire
- NATO sending depleted uranium shells to Ukrainian military in major escalation
- Cashless society: FedNow instant payments are coming and CBDCs will follow
- Cyclone Freddy flooded 3 African countries, killed 579
- Haaretz: IDF ran illegal psyop on Gaza
- Axis Moscow - Beijing 2.0
- Banking crisis: Warren Buffett is on the phone with the Biden administration
- West wants Ukraine to be destroyed - Moscow
- Special Forces veteran falsely labeled a domestic terrorist says FBI also targeted his family: 'It's horrible'
- Gunmen kill 9 Chinese at mine in Central African Republic
- Eurozone can't recover wealth lost to energy crisis, 'high uncertainty' ahead - Lagarde
- Hungary would not arrest Putin, ICC statute is not part of country's legal system - Orban's Chief of Staff
- Fyodor Lukyanov: Here's the real reason why Russia and China want to replace the US-led international order
- NATO sending depleted uranium shells to Ukrainian military in major escalation
- Cashless society: FedNow instant payments are coming and CBDCs will follow
- Haaretz: IDF ran illegal psyop on Gaza
- Axis Moscow - Beijing 2.0
- Banking crisis: Warren Buffett is on the phone with the Biden administration
- West wants Ukraine to be destroyed - Moscow
- Putin and Xi standing firm on the right side of history
- Smoking gun? Letter from Michael Cohen claiming Donald Trump did NOT reimburse him for hush money paid to Stormy Daniels flies in face of the star witness's grand jury testimony
- SOTT Focus: In Moscow, Xi And Putin Bury Pax Americana
- US won't even let Ukraine consider peace talks - Moscow
- Mexican president brands Americans as 'liars' after being accused of human rights abuses, says US must respond to Nord Stream allegations
- Japan's Prime Minister Kishida makes surprise visit to Ukraine to meet Zelensky
- Game changer: How China's Iran-Saudi deal transforms geopolitics
- UK's depleted uranium plan threatens all of Europe - Moscow
- Global banking turbulence prompts Wall Street banks to trim hawkish Fed bets
- Bill Gates says the world must create 'a fire department for pandemics' to avoid the next catastrophic outbreak
- Asian leader warns Putin warrant could spark nuclear war
- University president decries drag as 'derisive, divisive and demoralizing misogyny,' says school 'will not host a drag show on campus'
- IPCC's increasingly shrill climate armageddon fantasies gain little traction in media
- IOC cannot be 'political referee', president says following objections to reinstate Russia into Olympic games
- 3 million attend France's 9th consecutive day of protests, woman has hand blown off by tear gas grenade, Bordeaux town hall set on fire
- Special Forces veteran falsely labeled a domestic terrorist says FBI also targeted his family: 'It's horrible'
- Gunmen kill 9 Chinese at mine in Central African Republic
- Multiple injuries after ship tips over at Edinburgh dockyard
- Lawyers allege FBI informant was embedded In Jan. 6 defense team
- MEME TRIAL: Defendant says he wasn't committing 'election interference', was simply trying for viral meme
- Best of the Web: Stolen valor: Top Ukraine 'volunteer' soldier revealed to be fraud, heavily promoted by Adam Kinzinger, Malcolm Nance
- Lord help us: Greta Thunberg to receive honorary doctorate degree in THEOLOGY from University Of Helsinki
- We are not your victims, liberals: Slavery reparations are an insult
- Political West doubles down on 'Russia kidnapping children' propaganda narrative
- Potemkin Prosperity
- Kazakhstan impounds property of Roscosmos subsidiary over debt dispute
- Video shows huge explosion at Texas chemical plant
- DeSantis slams 'Soros-funded' Manhattan DA for 'weaponizing the office' as Trump rumors swirl
- Fallout: JPMorgan and Deutsche Bank to face lawsuits over Jeffrey Epstein ties
- Portland bus drivers have 'zero confidence' in far-left DA to prosecute assaults on employees
- Bill Gates plots a global pandemic prison state
- Research team uncovers further ceiling paintings in the temple of Esna, Egypt
- 'Prehistoric' mummified bear discovered in Siberian permafrost isn't what we thought, nor do we know how it got there
- Ancient ring ditch unearthed in Derbyshire, UK
- Ancient structures in the Arabian desert reveal fragments of mysterious rituals
- The world's oldest swords discovered in Turkey
- Magnetic fields to be used to explore submerged civilisations
- Researchers help reveal evidence of rare Romano-Celtic temple near Lancaster Castle
- Oldest reference to Norse god Odin found in Danish treasure
- Roman era sphinx uncovered at Dendera temple complex
- Runes were just as advanced as Roman alphabet writing, says researcher
- World's first horse riders found near the Black Sea
- Ancient Roman 'spike defenses' made famous by Julius Caesar found in Germany
- Minoan civilisation may have used celestial 'star path' navigation techniques
- Archaeologists discover secret chamber inside Great Pyramid of Giza
- Oldest human genome from southern Spain
- Ancient restaurant highlights Iraq's archeology renaissance
- Further details emerge of unknown lineage of ice age Europeans that vanished at end of last ice age
- Evidence of steel tool use during Late Bronze Age in Europe
- New Moai statue that 'deified ancestors' found on Easter Island
- 3000-year-old leather shoe discovered in the UK
- DNA from Beethoven's hair offers clues to cause of death
- Colossal solar tornado spotted swirling over Sun's surface
- Breakthrough in the understanding of quantum turbulence
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: ChatGPT and the Heralds of AI's Subjugation of Humanity - with Joe Allen
- Chat-GPT pretended to be blind and tricked a human into solving a CAPTCHA
- A 'fire wolf' fish could expand what we know about one unusual deep-sea ecosystem
- Two active volcanoes on Venus revealed in images taken by NASA's Magellan spacecraft 3 decades ago
- Peer-reviewed paper cites Stephen Meyer to critique Darwinian Evolution
- What 'Chornobyl dogs' can tell us about survival in contaminated environments
- Scientists offer evidence that Venus is volcanically active
- New discovery could speed up burn healing
- Webb captures rarely seen prelude to a supernova
- Researcher solves nearly 60-year-old game theory dilemma
- 'Strange metals' operate outside normal rules of electricity
- Hackers can turn Bing's AI chatbot into a convincing scammer, researchers say
- Scientists discover enzyme that can turn air into energy, unlocking potential new energy source
- Strange quantum event happens once every 10 billion chances
- Convergence? One-celled creature has an eye!
- The mice with two dads: scientists create eggs from male cells
- Newly discovered asteroid has a 1-in-600 chance of colliding with Earth, NASA says
- Heavy floods hit Port St Johns, South Africa
- Best of the Web: Return of Tulare Lake: Farmland impacted as lake basin fills in Kings County, California
- Dodge Ridge Mountain Resort, California 5th resort to surpass 700 inches snowfall this winter
- Cyclone Freddy flooded 3 African countries, killed 579
- British teenager killed in avalanche while skiing in Switzerland
- Tornado rips through Montebello, California damaging multiple buildings
- Confirmed tornado damages mobile homes in Carpinteria, California
- Pack of dogs kill 5-yr-old in Surat, India - 3rd such incident for the city in 6 weeks
- Brazil - Hundreds displaced after floods in northern states
- 6.5 magnitude earthquake strikes Jujuy, Argentina
- At least 13 deaths reported as powerful magnitude 6.5 earthquake rocks Afghanistan, Pakistan and India (UPDATE)
- More than 135,000 power outages reported in California after another atmospheric river brings heavy rain and hurricane-force winds
- San Francisco hit with bomb cyclone, one dead, 230,000 without power
- 8 dolphins found on Sea Isle City beach, New Jersey - 2 dead, 6 later euthanized
- Man dies after being attacked by dog in Visalia, California
- Heavy Lake Erie storm turns nearby cars into thick ice cubes
- Utah celebrates over 700 inches of snowfall in record time
- Alpine swifts, usually rare visitors to Britain and Ireland turn up in large numbers
- Mid-March snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, India leaves fruit growers worried, life thrown out of gear
- Plane's windshield, radome damaged in hailstorm while landing at airport in Hyderabad, India
- Meteor fireball over the Dakotas and Minnesota on March 23
- Meteor fireball over Arizona and Texas on March 23
- Stunning bolide over south of Spain (March 21)
- Meteor fireball explodes three times over Hungary on March 18
- Meteor fireball over Puerto Rico on March 20
- Meteor fireball over Spain (March 18)
- Meteor fireball over Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada on March 18
- Meteor fireball over the Mediterranean Sea (March 14)
- Meteor fireball over Louisiana and other states on March 15
- Meteor fireball over New Jersey and nearby states on March 14
- Meteor fireball over Connecticut and nearby states on March 12
- Meteor fireball over Spain (March 12)
- Best of the Web: Boom! Japanese astronomer catches meteorite smashing into the moon on Feb. 23
- Meteor fireball over Florida on March 12
- Meteor fireball over south of Spain (March 8)
- Meteor fireball over Ontario, New York and Pennsylvania on March 9
- Meteor fireball over Canada on March 7
- Meteor fireball over Morocco (March 2)
- Meteor fireball over south of Spain (March 2)
- Meteor fireball lights up San Francisco Bay Area sky on March 2
- Vaccine-makers prep bird flu shot for humans 'just in case'
- Pfizer, CDC withheld evidence of myocarditis after COVID shots, new documents reveal
- Polio outbreak in Burundi caused by oral vaccine - ABC News
- Did the ivermectin ban cost lives?
- Report linking fluoride to lower IQ in children made public after CDC, HHS tried to block it
- Broken Science Initiative
- Increased mortality in children and adolescents between 2019-2020: Researchers ignore global lockdowns, blame drugs, guns and cars
- Best of the Web: Study: More infant vaccines lead to higher infant mortality
- Bombshell from Germany's Federal Minister of Health
- mRNA vaccine contamination much worse than thought: Jabs "up to 35%" DNA that turns human cells into long-term spike protein factories
- Why isn't the CDC warning parents that masking their kids creates unacceptably high levels of CO2?
- Dissolution of Spike Protein by Nattokinase
- Getting good quality sleep could add several years to your lifespan
- D.C mother sues doctor who secretly gave her children COVID vaccines without consent
- Humans don't hibernate but they do need more sleep in winter, new study suggests
- Best of the Web: mRNA vaccines contain DNA that may turn human cells into long-term spike protein factories - study
- Urgent: mRNAs jabs may have caused tens of millions of serious new health problems worldwide, a huge peer-reviewed study shows
- UK: Can the mortality anomalies in the Office of National Statistics data be explained?
- The New Endangered Species: The Human Gut Microbiome
- Groundbreaking new study finds meat-based antioxidants in beef, chicken, and pork: Imidazole dipeptide oxidation derivatives
- The win condition: Rethinking one's online life
- Towards building the American lyceum
- Flashback: Reaching for the Mark of the Beast
- Why the mental health of liberal girls sank first and fastest
- Amber Heards all the way down
- Why is everyone so messed up? Carl Jung explains neurosis
- How consciousness in animals could be researched
- The essence of evil
- Mental jigsaw - How AI carves out space in your brain
- The spirit has left us
- What is the Longhouse?
- A history of lost adventure: On the tragic death of the boys' adventure novel
- Neurologists offer explanation for political polarization in societies
- SOTT Focus: Reclaiming Diversity
- Best of the Web: Tonic Intersectionality
- Near-death research slowly fills in the picture
- Brain area necessary for fluid intelligence identified
- Jordan Peterson against the spirit of totalitarianism
- Is life after death incompatible with physics?
- Pre-schoolers, puppets and promise: More evidence kids are smarter than you think
- Pentagon officials suggest alien mothership in our solar system could send mini probes to Earth
- Trucker's dashcam video records creepy ghost-like figure on Arizona highway
- Hundreds of UFO sightings in Southwestern Ontario since the 1990s
- The Day The Earth Stands Still
- Metallic-looking orb is seen flying over Iraqi city of Mosul in 2016 - first ever publicly revealed UFO footage taken by US spy plane in a conflict zone
- Best of the Web: US govt receives more than 350 new UFO reports, mostly from US military personnel
- 'We have nothing' showing UFOs are of alien origin, says US Defense official
- Residents in rural Wisconsin share extraordinary videos of possible UFO sighting
- US nuclear submarine 'buzzed by underwater object' traveling 'faster than speed of sound': Scientist
- Mystery of History - Flight 19, the lost squadron
- UFO releasing smaller UFOs over the Moon?
- FBI conducts "no-knock warrant" at home of owner of website devoted to Area 51
- Prepare for alien encounter now before it's too late, warn scientists
- New documentary reveals people claim they saw aliens after UFO crash-landed in Brazil in 1996
- NASA announces 16 people who will study UFOs to see what's natural—and what isn't
- Dramatic videos of UFOs over the Pacific are revealed by airline captains and Air Force pilots
- Government report claims 'cosmic' and 'phantom' UFOs are all over Ukraine's skies
- Best of the Web: Navy warns watchdog site releasing all UFO videos would 'harm national security'
- 2 separate Bigfoot sightings reported in South Carolina this year
- UFO shot down an ICBM in 1964 claims alleged witness
- Biden assures Americans their bank deposits are safe in Ukraine
- Manhattan DA Bragg announces plan to get Trump elected in 2024
- Hilarious! Elon Musk triggers angry old man Olbermann with tweet
- Democrats warn that anyone watching unedited Jan 6 tapes could arrive at 'unapproved' conclusions
- UK says the Russians sank the Titanic
- Desperate King Charles to ask The Wolfe Tones to play at his coronation
- For convenience, Treasury Secretary Yellen gives Zelensky own key to US Treasury
- Man regrets transitioning to woman after seeing line for restroom
- Southern California covered in 6 feet of Global Warming
- CNN's rating for 'This Morning' jumped 5% without Don Lemon: report
- Hunter asks dad to pick up his paycheck as long as he's in Kyiv
- Biden shatters the World Record
- Tech companies continuing to mine classic dystopian sci-fi novels for ideas
- Exasperated aliens: 'OK, take us to a different leader,' after trying to communicate with Joe Biden
- Nikki Haley officially launches campaign for someone to pick her as Veep
- Biden sends arrangement of fighter jets spelling 'be mine' to Zelensky for Valentine's Day
- Inflation bites: To cover rising costs, Hunter now charging 15% for the 'Big Guy'
- Biden to spend all night in bacta tank in preparation for State Of The Union
- ChatGPT is asked to say nice things about Trump: 'I'm sorry, Dave. I'm afraid I can't do that.'
- Biden shows off new EV that can hold over 17 boxes of classified documents
Quote of the Day
Naturally the common people don't want war; neither in Russia, nor in England, nor in America, nor in Germany. That is understood. But after all, it is the leaders of the country who determine policy, and it is always a simple matter to drag the people along, whether it is a democracy, or a fascist dictatorship, or a parliament, or a communist dictatorship. Voice or no voice, the people can always be brought to the bidding of the leaders. That is easy. All you have to do is to tell them they are being attacked, and denounce the pacifists for lack of patriotism and exposing the country to danger. It works the same in any country.
Recent Comments
“The individual comes face-to-face with a conspiracy so monstrous he cannot believe it exists. The American mind has not come to a realisation of...
Reductio ab absurdum & risible as fook. The biggest web of spun fallacies the world has ever known so far. “Policy makers” - Lol you mean...
Yet more credibility lost as a collective pool of politicians, their scientific advisors, the scientific fraternity and the international...
What a mess, is the dog wagging its tail or the tail wagging the dog. The Banking fraternity obviously didn't get the memo that stated the...
"Invest in precious metals. If you have savings that you don't want to see made digital, one way you can protect them is by purchasing physical...