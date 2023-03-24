UPDATE

Heavy flooding in Port St Johns this afternoon has brought the town to a standstill.It started raining heavily around 14:00 today, 23 March and the rain is still pouring down.According to Public Relations Officer for Sajonisi Woods Forum, Andile Mzungule, who is situated in Port St Johns, the heavy floods have brought the entire town to a standstill."Community members are not able to leave their current locations. We are just standing here. We do not know what to do because there is water all over the town," he said.The South African Weather Service has sent out a yellow (level 2) warning earlier today for disruptive rain that will lead to localised flooding in the Mnquma, Mbashe, King Sabatha Dalindyebo, Nyandeni, Port St Johns, Ingquza and Mbizana municipal areas. The warning stated this disruptive rain could continue until tomorrow morning, but should clear around 08:00.| The South African Weather Service has updated the weather warning to Orange (level 6) for disruptive rain in the Nyandeni, Port St Johns and Ingquza Hill Local Municipal areas.The warning is valid from 15:00 today, 23 March to 12:00 tomorrow, 24 March.