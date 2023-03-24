Five resorts have now exceeded 700″; three in California and two in Utah.
"WELCOME TO THE 7️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ INCH CLUB! After another 30 inches in the last 72 hours, we crossed that milestone. 700 inches (just over 58 feet) equals about 175 pairs of ski goggles, keep an eye on the forecast to see how many more we can add!"This winter is the second snowiest on record at Dodge Ridge Mountain Resort, located near Pinecrest, CA. In 1951/52, the resort received 812″ of fresh snowfall. They currently have a 168″ base.
- Dodge Ridge social post
With over a month of ski season remaining at Dodge Ridge, could they set an all-time record?
With this record breaking snowpack, the current plan is to remain open for skiing and boarding through May 7th.