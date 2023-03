On Monday, attorneys gave their opening arguments in the trial of internet meme maker Douglass Mackey , also known as Rickey Vaughn, with his lawyer Andrew Frisch telling a federal jury that Mackey wasn't looking to trick voters when he posted Hillary Clinton memes in 2016 telling supporters to "vote from home" via text messaging.Frisch said that Mackey was merely attempting to go viral, according to the New York Daily News , stating that Mackey was "sh*t-posting," or "stuff-posting" as he told the jury.Federal prosecutors claimed that Mackey worked with fellow meme makers to create the Twitter posts and make them as real as possible."This wasn't about changing votes. This was about vaporizing votes, making them disappear," said Assistant US Attorney Turner Buford."The number was real and set up to receive incoming messages," he explained. "The release of these fake campaign ads was timed to flood the internet before Election Day."A man going only by the online name "Microchip" took the stand, a co-conspirator-turned-cooperating witness for the prosecution.When asked whether he thought that voting via text is a valid way of voting, he replied, "not at all," Southern Poverty Law Center Senior Investigative Reporter Michael Edison Hayden wrote on Twitter.In regards to a question on his handling of the John Podesta emails, in which he posted thousands of times per week, Microchip responded "my talent is to make things weird and strange, so there's controversy."