© WTAMU YouTube channel

In a message to students, faculty, and staff, West Texas A&M University President Walter Wendler said that drag performances denigrate women and declared that the school will not host a drag performance on campus.While Wendler condemned drag in his message, he suggested that people send money to the Trevor Project, an organization the drag show had been slated to benefit."A harmless drag show? Not possible. I will not appear to condone the diminishment of any group at the expense of impertinent gestures toward another group for any reason, even when the law of the land appears to require it. Supporting The Trevor Project is a good idea." Wendler wrote.Spectrum pushed back in a statement , arguing that "Drag is not a mockery," but "a celebration of ... queerness, gender, acceptance, love and especially femininity."The group requested that Wendler reinstate the drag performance, apologize, and step down from his role as university president.A petition page posted on Change.org declares, "We, the students of WTAMU ... urge him to reinstate the drag show on-campus. We are holding this drag show whether we have his support or not, but his extreme lack of compassion for the LGBT+ and activist student population on campus shows with this latest e-mail."Back in 2020, Wendler recognized the 30-year milestone of the school being a part of the Texas A&M University System: