Catherine Putz is managing editor of The Diplomat. She tweets @LadyPutz.

Kazakh authorities have impounded the property of the main operator of Baikonur spaceport due to an ongoing debt dispute. Given the tense geopolitical situation in Eurasia, there has been heightened attention to any potential rifts between Russia and Kazakhstan.On March 7, Kazakh media reported that the Bailiff Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan had impounded the property of TsENKI (Center for the Operation of Ground-Based Space Infrastructure), a subsidiary of Russian state-owned Roscosmos, andto the Joint Kazakh-Russian Enterprise Baiterek JSC. The Arbitration Court at the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC) had ruled in Baiterek's favor last year and decided on enforcement actions back in November 2022 . TsENKI was informed in late January but apparently did not pay its debt, thus the impounding and block on transferring assets and property out of Kazakhstan.Kazakh Minister of Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry Bagdat Musin said that negotiations are ongoing Russia has sought to establish a facility that could replace Baikonur, give the complexities and risks of relying on a facility physically located in a different country, but its Vostochny Cosmodrome, being constructed in the Far East, has struggled. In 2016 Russian President Vladimir Putin attended the first rocket launch at Vostochny. While test launches continue, it remains under construction and beset by financial scandals According to local reporting, the dispute between Baiterek JSC and TsENKI "is linked with non-fulfillment of the terms of the contract for the development of a draft design of the Baiterek complex, which the Russian company received from the joint venture."Baiterek (also the name of an iconic monument in Astana) was formed iIn August 2022 Musin met with Roscosmos General Director Yuri Borisov after which it was announced the "Baiterek project,"An adjacent, though murky, issue is the impact and influence of sanctions -both stemming from the war in Ukraine and earlier sanctions — against Russia on these kinds of joint projects . Last year, then-general director of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin threatened to scrap cooperation regarding the ISS. Rogozin's hyperbole aside —— wider ranging sanctions have certainly put pressure on the Russian space industry, and by proxy Baikonur and Kazakhstan. This may be most evident in concerns noted in Kazakh media about Astana's ability to continue using Russian rockets for its own commercial launches.