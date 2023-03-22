© REUTERS/Tom Brenner TOM BRENNER



American aid worker Jeff Woodke has been released more than six years after being kidnapped by militants in Niger, U.S. officials said on Monday."I'm gratified & relieved to see the release of U.S. hostage Jeff Woodke after over 6 years in captivity," U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Twitter. "The U.S. thanks Niger for its help in bringing him home to all who miss & love him.""She has expressed her profound thanks to the many people in governments and others around the world who have worked so hard to see this result. She praises God for answering the prayers of Christians everywhere who have prayed for this outcome," the statement said.The official declined to say which group held him but described it as a "captive network that operates across parts of Niger, Mali and the Burkina Faso area."Woodke was released outside of Niger. The New York Times first reported his release.The official also said Niger was part of the effort that helped free a second U.S. citizen held by the same network, although he did not name that citizen or provide details around their release.