© North-Eastern Federal University



© Press service of the North-Eastern Federal University



© Press service of the North-Eastern Federal University



The island is currently separated from the mainland by around 31 miles (50 kilometers) of water

A perfectly preserved, mummified bear found entombed in the Siberian permafrost in 2020 isn't what scientists thought it was, a new analysis reveals. It turns out that the eerily intact carcass is much younger than first assumed and belongs to an entirely different species.Reindeer herders unearthed the remains, which include the bear's. Researchers named it the Etherican bear, after the nearby Bolshoy Etherican River.When the Etherican bear was first uncovered, researchers at the Lazarev Mammoth Museum Laboratory at North-Eastern Federal University (NEFU) in Yakutsk, who have led the analysis of the remains, thought that the mummy was an extinct cave bear (Ursus spelaeus) . Fossils of this long-lost species suggest that the enormous ancient bears, which are closely related to brown bears (Ursus arctos) and polar bears (Ursus maritimus), grew to around 11.5 feet (3.5 meters) tall and weighed a whopping 3,300 pounds (1,500 kilograms).However, subsequent analysis revealed that their assumptions about the Etherican bear were way off:, the NEFU team said in a statement in December 2022.The NEFU team recently conducted a full necropsy, or animal autopsy, on the Etherican bear, which has revealed even more about the mysterious mummy, Reuters reported.that likely contributed to its demise.The Etherican bearThis fits with what we know about living brown bears that are omnivores, meaning they have a mixed diet of plants and animals.The researchers also removed the bear's brain after cutting through its skull, which they hope to study in the future.