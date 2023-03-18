© Getty Images / Marc Bruxelle / EyeEm



Washington has called for a meeting to focus on how sexual orientation and gender identity figure in the context of armed conflict.The US has called for an informal meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to discuss the integration of the human rights of LGBTQ and intersex individuals (also known as 'LGBTI') into the organization's efforts to maintain "international peace and security."According to a concept note released by the United States Mission to the UN, the US, along with co-sponsors from Albania, Brazil, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, France, Greece, Japan, Malta, Switzerland, and the UK, intend to hold the meeting next week on Monday, March 20. The talks will also be joined by the LGBTI Core Group to "consider how to better integrate consideration of the human rights of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Intersex persons into the UNSC's work."The US says it hopes the meeting will result in "really specific steps" that the UNSC can take, such as consideringand how the council should approach accountability for war crimes targeting LGBTQ people.Washington says it will commit to ask questions of UN officials regarding rights violations and raise the issues of abuse and other concerns of the LGBTQ community at UNSC meetings. "And, when appropriate, we'll propose language in Security Council resolutions where there are egregious violations," a senior administration official said in a background briefing on Thursday.