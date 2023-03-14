© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev

Movie star Steven Seagal made an appearance at the inaugural meeting of the International Russophile Movement in Moscow on Tuesday, claiming he was actually "a million percent Russian" himself. The actor received Russian citizenship back in 2016 and currently serves as a special envoy of the Russian Foreign Ministry on humanitarian relations between Moscow and Washington.On the sidelines of the event, the actor also spoke to RT, commenting on the Order of Friendship recently awarded to him by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Order is among the top Russian honors, awarded to foreign nationals for achievements in fostering international cooperation.Seagal also touched upon the ongoing hostilities between Russia and Ukraine, speaking of his trip to Donbass last year. The trip became an important experience for him, Seagal said, explaining that an overwhelming majority of those covering the dramatic events actually have no first-person knowledge of the situation.The International Russophile Movement, which came into being on Tuesday, is largely based on an idea once floated by Bulgarian politician Nikolay Malinov, who is well-known for his sympathies towards Russia. In his address to the participants of the event, President Putin said the emerging movement of Russophiles is based upon the "long-standing traditions of friendship and mutual respect that connect Russians with other peoples."We highly appreciate your firm determination to resist the russophobic campaign, your desire to develop dialogue and mutually beneficial humanitarian cooperation," Putin said in a statement carried by the Kremlin press service.