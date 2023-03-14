dog attack
A 12-year-old boy died of a dog bite in Amman a few weeks ago.

The child's family said that their son was bitten by a dog in the head around 25 days ago in the Qweismeh area, east of the capital, Amman.

In a previous statement, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Local Administration Tawfiq Krishan said that the rising issue of stray dogs will be solved in coordination with administrative governors and mayors.

Notably, Jordan has seen a rise in stray dogs' attacks during the past few months which caused great controversy regarding the manner in which the issue should be solved.