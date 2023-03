Executive summary

The original Highwire demo

The fact check

Conclusion of the paper

Summary

Del Bigtree was right: CO2 levels have been confirmed to rise to unacceptable levels in kids in a paper published in September 2022 The CDC refuses to warn parents of the danger, even after the paper was published.So it's our job to warn since everyone else (mainstream medical community, mainstream press, and CDC) are remaining silent.Here is the original video of Del and his son Ever. Even the AFP Fact check admits that 2,000 ppm is problematic and that 13,000 is very problematic:So now you know.You really can't trust the CDC on anything, can you?