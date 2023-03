© Ciobaniuc Adrian Eugen/Alamy



Proof-of-concept mouse experiment will have a long road before use in humans is possible.Researchers have made eggs from the cells of male mice — and showed that, once fertilized and implanted into female mice, the eggs can develop into seemingly healthy, fertile offspring.The approach, announced on 8 March at the Third International Summit on Human Genome Editing in London, has not yet been published and is a long way from being used in humans. But it is an early proof-of-concept for a technique that raises the possibility of a way to treat some causes of infertility — or even allow for single-parent embryos. "This is a significant advance with significant potential applications," says Keith Latham, a developmental biologist at Michigan State University in East Lansing.Researchers have been working towards this feat for years. In 2018, one team reported using embryonic stem cells made from sperm or eggs to generate pups with either two fathers or two mothers . The pups with two mothers survived to adulthood and were fertile; those with two fathers lived for only a few daysIn 2020, a team led by developmental biologist Katsuhiko Hayashi, now at Osaka University in Japan, described the genetic changes necessary for cells to mature into eggs in a lab dish. And in 2021, the same researchers demonstrated that they could reconstruct the environment of mouse ovaries to grow eggs that produce healthy offspringThe technique is a long way from any kind of medical application. "There are big differences between a mouse and the human," Hayashi said. Such differences often complicate efforts to translate discoveries in reproductive and stem-cell biology from mice to the clinic.In particular, Hayashi says that his team will need to carefully characterize the pups from the experiment, to look for any ways in which they differ from those bred using conventional methods.Another concern is that performing the same technique with human cells might require researchers to grow the egg cells in the laboratory for longer than was necessary with mouse cells, says Mitinori Saitou, a developmental biologist at Kyoto University in Japan who collaborated with Hayashi on the work.Latham says that even if the approach is feasible in humans, researchers will need to make it more efficient and practical by increasing the proportion of embryos that yield offspring. "If you're going to apply this in humans, you really want to err on the side of safety, caution and efficiency," he says.But if these hurdles are crossed, Hayashi's chromosomal-engineering approach could one day provide a treatment for some forms of infertility caused by sex-chromosomal conditions such as Turner's syndrome, in which women lack part or all of one of their X chromosomes.Such applications will require more than technical refinement of a biological method, said Hayashi, but also a broader societal discussion about the ethics and implications of implementing them: "I don't know whether this kind of technology can really adapt to human society."doi: https://doi.org/10.1038/d41586-023-00717-7