Uncle Sam
Moving the pawn
Americans and Europeans are becoming less enthusiastic about Ukrainian aid...

The fact that Ukraine is still fighting is mostly thanks to America. No other country has provided more help to combat Russia's advance: it is responsible for more than half of all recorded military and financial aid. Joe Biden, America's president, has promised to stand with Ukraine for "as long as it takes".

Whether Mr Biden can continue to send so much depends in part on how well such funding is viewed at home. Polling data from The Economist and YouGov, a pollster, suggest that a partisan gap is widening, and even Democrats are showing slightly less support for certain types of aid than they did last year (see chart).

2 charts
Some Republicans have become increasingly vocal about their opposition to America's chunky aid packages. Prominent members of the party, including Kevin McCarthy and Ron DeSantis, have criticised what they call writing a "blank cheque" for Ukraine, especially as inflation takes its toll at home. Mr Biden's own party is also increasingly wary. In April 2022 82% of Democrats and 67% of Republicans surveyed said that they thought it was a good idea for America to send financial aid to Ukraine. Last month 75% of Democrats and 39% of Republicans said the same. No country has suggested sending its own troops to Ukraine, and our poll found only 31% of Democrats and 19% of Republicans would support doing so. The only assistance that most Americans agreed on was sending food and medical assistance (86% of Democrats and 78% of Republicans).

Despite the proximity of the war — and the danger it poses to the region — support for sending troops is even lower among European respondents than it is for Americans. Support in December 2022 was less than 20% in Britain, France, Germany and Italy.
Mais non chart
As the fallout from Russia's aggression wreaks havoc with Europe's energy supply, some residents are getting fed up. In February 2022, 45% of Britons said that they would support increasing sanctions on Russia even if it meant an increase in the cost of living. But in December, amidst an energy crisis and soaring cost of living, it dropped to 35%. Similar declines occurred in France, Germany, Italy and Spain (see chart).

Ukrainians are bravely resisting Russia's invasion. But that will not be enough to fight off enemy troops without ongoing support from Western countries and their citizens.