Moscow and Havana have been implementing financial mechanisms to shield their economic cooperation from US sanctions, Russian Ambassador to Cuba Andrey Guskov revealed last week.In January, the chairman of the Russia-Cuba Business Council, Boris Titov, said that in order to mitigate the effect of Western sanctions, the countries are considering new mechanisms for mutual settlements, including in ruble and cryptocurrencies, as well as clearing schemes.Cuba has been under US sanctions for more than 60 years, with Washington systematically ramping up the punitive measures. Meanwhile, Russia is currently the world's most sanctioned country after the US and its allies introduced over 11,000 individual restrictions against the nation over the conflict in Ukraine.