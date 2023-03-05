Puppet Masters
Trump vows to prevent World War III, put AMERICA FIRST again in epic CPAC speech
The Post Millennial
Sat, 04 Mar 2023 00:01 UTC
Trump received a standing ovation upon taking the stage. He spoke of his anti-war record, attacked the enemies of America in the Biden administration, the pro-crime district attorneys, the attacks on free speech and a free press, and his "bold, detailed agenda for how we're going to complete this mission" in his text term.
"The sinister forces trying to kill America" who are attempting to "turn this nation into a socialist dumping ground for criminals, junkies, Marxists, thugs, radicals and dangerous refugees that no other country wants," will not win out, Trump said, in the face of his leadership.
"If those opposing us succeed our once beautiful USA will be a failed country that no one will even recognize, a lawless, open borders, crime ridden, filthy communist nightmare. That's where it's going."
Trump said America was now in a "a Marxism state of mind. A Communism state of mind, which is far worse."
"We're a nation in decline. Our enemies are desperate to stop us because they know that we are the only ones who can stop them," Trump said to the attendees, a few of whom he had previously singled out. He thanked Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, New York's Elise Stefanik, Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, and Project Veritas founder James O'Keefe, who was recently ousted as CEO, who received a standing ovation.
"They know that we will defeat them, but they're not coming after me. They're coming after you and I'm just standing in their way. That's all I'm doing," Trump said.
"With you and my side we will demolish the deep state we will expel the war mongers," he said and added, "We will drive out the globalists. We will cast out the communists. We will throw off the political class that hates our country. They actually hate our country. No walls, no borders, bad elections, no voter ID."
"We will beat the Democrats," Trump said and promised to expose and appropriately deal with the "fake news media," the RINOs and added later "we are never going back to the party of Paul Ryan, Karl Rove and Jeb Bush."
Trump continued and promised to protect Social Security, Medicare, Veterans Benefits.
"We were taking care of our soldiers just a short while ago, but we don't do that anymore. But we'll start doing it again," Trump said.
Trump said under his presidency he would make NATO put up money for Ukraine and put American dollars towards helping places like East Palestine, Ohio.
"We are never going to be a country ruled by entrenched political dynasties in both parties, rotten special interests, China loving politicians of which there are many," Trump said.
"You listening to this Mitch McConnell?" Trump said to the establishment GOP Senate minority leader.
Trump said "I smashed the false idols of the free trade fanatics" and said he took on China, which so many had not tried before.
Trump said "We were strong, we were safe" under his presidency and promised to continue the fight against Critical Race Theory, "Antifa thugs," and those pushing mutilation on children. He brought up those locking in jail awaiting trial for their alleged crimes on January 6, 2021 during the Capitol riot, saying that there is no cause for them to lose their freedom while Antifa who rioted all summer in 2020 were allowed to walk free.
"We banned transgender insanity from our military and signed the world's first ban on critical race theory long before anybody had even heard of the term. It was all banned. Everything was good," he said.
"I alone will never retreat," Trump promised and said, "either they win or we win and if they win we no longer have a country."
Trump touted his record as an anti-war president, who not only didn't start any new wars, but got the US out of the forever war in Afghanistan, though Biden botched the withdrawal.
He took aim at the pro-crime district attorneys who are allowing America's shining cities to turn into crime-ridden cesspools where citizens are fleeing and illegal immigrants are housed in luxury hotels at tax payer expense.
But it wasn't just the problems facing America that he broached on stage, but his plans to solve them. Trump said he will abolish the deep state, remove those who relish war from the US government, get rid of the globalists who use unity of the world to deplete the resources and power of the United States.
"With Obama they took Crimea," he said of the Russians, "with Biden they're trying to take everything, and he won't even know they took it." The crowd erupted with cheers of "Let's go Brandon!"
"With me they took nothing," he said.
Under Biden, he said, China and Russia have gained more power, and have come together. This, he said, never should have happened. An allied Russia and China is not a good thing for US power.
In fact, he pledged to make US manufacturing independent from China and their interests.
"This is the most dangerous time in the history of our country and Joe Biden is leading us into oblivion." He lamented Biden's mental state.
"I will prevent World War III, and very easily. And you're gonna have World War III if something doesn't happen fast."
When speaking of war, Trump showed his own breadth of knowledge, the deep wounds and injuries on US soldiers, the sheer amount of high-tech military equipment left behind, and the fact that Afghan soldiers fighting the Taliban on behalf of the US were not loyal, they were instead highly paid.
The Taliban, he said, is now selling US weapons on a black market. "They are the second largest arms dealer in the world, second to us, selling off all the beautiful equipment we made."
He promised to end the war in Ukraine. "I will get the problem solved in rapid order and it will take me no more than one day," he said.
Instead of fighting to protect Ukraine's borders, Trump will protect American borders and stop the border crisis. He will finish the wall that he began to build along the US Mexico border and cool the insanely large stream of illegal immigrants coming into the US.
Not just illegal immigrants, but human traffickers, drug smugglers, terrorists and gang members would be kept out, deported, and removed as a threat to US citizens.
"I will fight for parents' rights, including universal school choice, and the direct election of school principals by the parents. If any principal is not getting the job done, the parents should be able to vote to fire them and select someone who will," he said. He said he would continue "the work of the 1776 Commission," and "will revoke every Biden policy promoting the chemical castration and sexual mutilation of our youth — and ask Congress to send me a bill prohibiting child sexual mutilation in all 50 states. We will keep men out of women's sports."
Trump promised to stop crime, illegal immigration, homelessness, war, and horrible policies of the Biden administration, and to clean up the country and put Americans, and America first.