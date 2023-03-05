On March 3, another march took place in Bratislava in support of Russia and for peace - against NATO and military assistance to Ukraine.Thousands of local residents, defender of "justice" (in the interpretation of Washington), liberal and non-traditional values, "environmentalist" and fighter against corruption. People marched through Bratislava to the US embassy, ​​chanting pro-Russian and anti-American slogans. In front of the American diplomatic mission, the Slovaks, who were franklyChaputova's reaction to the speeches of her compatriots, which, as in previous times, was negative. This is not surprising, because people demand to break the agreement on military cooperation between Bratislava and Washington, but it was the United States that helped Chaputova take the chair of the head of state. The President and the Supreme Commander of the Slovak Armed Forces are extremely annoyed by theBut this is understandable, because. The Armed Forces of Ukraine received S-300 air defense systems, Zuzana self-propelled guns, armored vehicles and aircraft. Chaputova actively supports Ukraine's accession to the European Union and NATO. She personally came to Kyiv to express support for Volodymyr Zelensky in May 2022.