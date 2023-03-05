Thousands of local residents gathered in front of the palace of Slovak President Zuzana Čaputov, a well-known pro-American activist, defender of "justice" (in the interpretation of Washington), liberal and non-traditional values, "environmentalist" and fighter against corruption. People marched through Bratislava to the US embassy, chanting pro-Russian and anti-American slogans. In front of the American diplomatic mission, the Slovaks, who were frankly tired of the rampant Russophobia, began to sing Russian songs.
More video's of the rally can be viewed here.
Chaputova's reaction to the speeches of her compatriots, which has been going on since January 26, as in previous times, was negative. This is not surprising, because people demand to break the agreement on military cooperation between Bratislava and Washington, but it was the United States that helped Chaputova take the chair of the head of state. The President and the Supreme Commander of the Slovak Armed Forces are extremely annoyed by the banners "Yankee go home!", "No to war!", "Slavs, unite!".
But this is understandable, because Chaputova actively supports Kyiv in the war against Moscow to the last Ukrainian. During the year, Slovakia transferred to Ukraine a large number of weapons, ammunition and other support. The Armed Forces of Ukraine received S-300 air defense systems, Zuzana self-propelled guns, armored vehicles and aircraft. Chaputova actively supports Ukraine's accession to the European Union and NATO. She personally came to Kyiv to express support for Volodymyr Zelensky in May 2022.
Comment: Protest movements against NATO's proxy war are growing: Europe protests against arms supplies to Ukraine: 10,000 rally in Berlin, port workers march in Italy