Amendments to the 2005 International Health Regulations (IHR) A pandemic treaty, termed 'CA+' by WHO

The exaggerated threat of pandemics

Pandemics are increasing in frequency;

Pandemics are causing an increasing health burden;

Increased contact between humans and wildlife will promote more pandemics (as most are caused by zoonotic viruses).

The growing role of WHO in public health

The WHO pandemic instruments

What the two WHO pandemic instruments will do

IHR draft Amendments: Expand the definitions of pandemics and health emergencies, including the introduction of 'potential' for harm rather than actual harm. It also expands the definition of health products that fall under this to include any commodity or process that may impact on the response or "improve quality of life".

Change the recommendations of the IHR from 'non-binding' to mandatory instructions that the States undertake to follow and implement.

Solidify the Director General's ability to independently declare emergencies.

Set up an extensive surveillance process in all States, which WHO will verify regularly through a country review mechanism.

Enable WHO to share country data without consent.

Give WHO control over certain country resources, including requirements for financial contributions and provision of intellectual property and knowhow (within the broad definition of health products above).

Ensure national support for promotion of censorship activities by WHO to prevent contrary approaches and concerns from being freely disseminated.

Change existing IHR provisions affecting individuals from non-binding to binding, including border closures, travel restrictions, confinement (quarantine), medical examinations and medication of individuals. The latter would encompass requirements for injection with vaccines or other pharmaceuticals.

CA+ (treaty): Set up an international supply network overseen by WHO.

Fund the structures and processes by requiring at least 5% of national health budgets to be devoted to health emergencies.

Set up a 'Governing Body', under WHO auspices, to oversee the whole process.

Expand scope by emphasising a 'One Health' agenda, being defined as a recognition that a very broad range of aspects of life and the biosphere can impact health, and therefore fall under the 'potential' to spread harm across borders as an international health emergency.

The momentum behind the agenda

What can be done

About the Author:

Dr. David Bell is a clinical and public health physician with a PhD in population health and background in internal medicine, modelling and epidemiology of infectious disease. Previously, he was Director of the Global Health Technologies at Intellectual Ventures Global Good Fund in the USA, Programme Head for Malaria and Acute Febrile Disease at FIND in Geneva, and coordinating malaria diagnostics strategy with the World Health Organisation. He is a member of the Executive Committee of PANDA.