Amendments to the 2005 International Health Regulations (IHR) A pandemic treaty, termed 'CA+' by WHO

The exaggerated threat of pandemics

Pandemics are increasing in frequency;

Pandemics are causing an increasing health burden;

Increased contact between humans and wildlife will promote more pandemics (as most are caused by zoonotic viruses).

The growing role of WHO in public health

The WHO pandemic instruments

What the two WHO pandemic instruments will do

IHR draft Amendments: Expand the definitions of pandemics and health emergencies, including the introduction of 'potential' for harm rather than actual harm. It also expands the definition of health products that fall under this to include any commodity or process that may impact on the response or "improve quality of life".

Change the recommendations of the IHR from 'non-binding' to mandatory instructions that the States undertake to follow and implement.

Solidify the Director General's ability to independently declare emergencies.

Set up an extensive surveillance process in all States, which WHO will verify regularly through a country review mechanism.

Enable WHO to share country data without consent.

Give WHO control over certain country resources, including requirements for financial contributions and provision of intellectual property and knowhow (within the broad definition of health products above).

Ensure national support for promotion of censorship activities by WHO to prevent contrary approaches and concerns from being freely disseminated.

Change existing IHR provisions affecting individuals from non-binding to binding, including border closures, travel restrictions, confinement (quarantine), medical examinations and medication of individuals. The latter would encompass requirements for injection with vaccines or other pharmaceuticals.

CA+ (treaty): Set up an international supply network overseen by WHO.

Fund the structures and processes by requiring at least 5% of national health budgets to be devoted to health emergencies.

Set up a 'Governing Body', under WHO auspices, to oversee the whole process.

Expand scope by emphasising a 'One Health' agenda, being defined as a recognition that a very broad range of aspects of life and the biosphere can impact health, and therefore fall under the 'potential' to spread harm across borders as an international health emergency.

The momentum behind the agenda

What can be done

Dr. David Bell is a clinical and public health physician with a PhD in population health and background in internal medicine, modelling and epidemiology of infectious disease. Previously, he was Director of the Global Health Technologies at Intellectual Ventures Global Good Fund in the USA, Programme Head for Malaria and Acute Febrile Disease at FIND in Geneva, and coordinating malaria diagnostics strategy with the World Health Organisation. He is a member of the Executive Committee of PANDA.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is currently developing two international legal instruments intended to increase its authority in managing health emergencies, including pandemics:The draft IHR amendments (analysed in detail here ) would lay outThe draft CA+ ('treaty'; analysed here ) is intended to support the bureaucracy, financing and governance to underpin the expanded IHR.These proposed instruments, as currently drafted, wouldbetween the WHO, its Member States and their populations, promoting what can fairly be described asThe documents need to be viewed together, and in the wider context of the global/globalist pandemic preparedness agenda.The current rapidly increasing funding for pandemics and health emergencies is based on several fallacies, frequently repeated in white papers and other documents as well as the mainstream mediain particular: estimated to have killed between 20 and 50 million people. As noted by the National Institutes of Health,as the outbreak occurred in the pre-antibiotic era. Prior to this time, major pandemics were due to bubonic plague, cholera and typhus, all addressable with modern antibiotics and hygiene, and smallpox, which is now eliminated.the influenza outbreaks of 1957-58 and 1968-69 and the 2009 Swine Flu outbreak. The former two killed 1.1 million and 1 million people respectively, while the latter killed 150,000 or fewer.(at a much younger average age).In Western countries,was associated with deathsand global estimates suggest anwhich is similar to that for influenza - though with considerable local variation.Thus, pandemics in the past century have killed far fewer people and at an older age than most other major infectious diseases.The COVID-19 event stands out from previous pandemics due to the disproportionate responses employed, instituted contrary to existing WHO guidelines. The harms of this response have been discussed extensively elsewhere , with little doubt that the resultant disruptions to health systems and increased poverty will do considerably more harm than any benefit the responses might have achieved. Despite the historical rarity of pandemics,rather than first analysing the costs and benefits of the recent example. This is clearly reckless and a bad way to develop policy.The WHO, whilst having a role in coordinating cross-border health emergencies included in its Constitution and originally emphasised community and individual rights. These culminated in theemphasising the importance of community participation and 'horizontal' approaches to care.Apart from its basis in human rights, this approach has a strong public health basis. Improved life expectancy and major reductions in infectious disease in wealthier populations predominantly occurred through improved living conditions , nutrition and sanitation, with a secondary impact of improving basic health care and availability of and access to antibiotics. Most vaccines came later, though playing an important role in certain diseases such as smallpox. Basic nutrition and living conditions are still the predominant determinant of life expectancy, with GDP recognised as directly impacting infant mortality in particular in lower income countries.Firstly, a large proportion of funding now comes fromrather than being almost solely country-based at its inception. Secondly,meaning it is given to WHO for specific projects in designated geographies, rather than being used at WHO's discretion to address the greatest disease burdens. This is reflected inIn parallel, otherincluding Gavi, the vaccine alliance , and CEPI (dedicated solely to pandemics). These organisations include private interests on their governing boards andThey influence WHO through direct funding and through funding within WHO Member States.Other UN agencies have evolved in similar ways, withwhilst children, its former focus, have had rapidly deteriorating to support related pandemic preparedness with WHO as technical partner, in order to fund development of a surveillance, identification and response network as envisioned in the two WHO pandemic instruments and backed by the recent G20 meeting in Indonesia.WHO is pushingin health emergencies including pandemics; (1) Amendments to the International Health Regulations (2005) (IHR) and (2) a new treaty-like instrument currently designated CA+.The IHR (2005) currently has force under international law but is written as non-binding recommendations. The World Health Assembly (WHA), the governing body of WHO,to pass the amendments.otherwise being considered to have accepted the amendments as existing signatories to the IHR. This opt-out period was reduced from 18 months by the WHA in 2022.The CA+ (treaty) instrument is due to be presented to the WHA inAdoption will require a two thirds majority of Member States.Both draft instruments are currently passing through a usual WHO process of open and closed committee meetings and internal and external reviews after submission of proposals by various States. The IHR amendments process is under the Working Group on Amendments to the International Health Regulations (2005) ( WGIHR ) while the CA+ instrument is under the International Governmental Negotiating Body ( INB ).As currently drafted, the CA+ and IHR amendments complement each other.sought by WHO and its sponsors.Specificities in both instruments will change between now and the WHA vote in May 2023 and 2024 respectively. However, in broad terms,Both draft instruments remain under discussion and further changes are likely. A recent external review committee report pushed back on some aspects of the IHR amendments in a report to the Director General, but left much of the basis intact.It is important to consider these texts together and in the context of the wider pandemic preparedness agenda that includes agencies such astheir private and corporate sponsors, and private industry lobby groups including the World Economic Forum . The WEF has been influential in promoting the agenda; CEPI was inaugurated at the 2017 WEF Davos meeting.that the COVID-19 public health response promoted.An international bureaucracy is currently being built with(For context, the entire current WHO annual budget is about $3.6 billion.) This same bureaucracy will surveil for new and variant viruses, identify them, determine their 'threat' and then implement a response.Its justification for continued funding will rely on declaring and responding to perceived threats, restricting the lives of others whilst accruing profit to its sponsors through pharmaceutical recommendations and mandates.While both texts are intended to have force under international law, countries can theoretically opt out in order to preserve their sovereignty and protect their citizens' rights. However, low-income countries could potentially face financial pressures, restrictions and sanctions from entities such as the World Bank that are also invested in this agenda. Of relevance,These initiatives, if continued, willreflecting values the world sought to put aside in the aftermath of World War Two. As the COVID-19 response demonstrated, they will have wide and profound impact across society, removing basic human rights, increasing poverty and wealth concentration. They deserve global attention and a robust society-wide response.While it is inevitable that some provisions will change prior to being put to a vote, and some amendments may fail to pass, the bureaucracy and mechanisms being built in parallel means thatBlocking them seems vital, but the voting structure of the WHAVotes commonly depend on the views of a small group of health bureaucrats.While international coordination is important in public health, particularly in cross-border risks and disease spread, this must be at the behest of States parties. Such measures must respect the fundamental human rights principles established through the post-World War Two tribunals and treaties intended to stop colonialist and totalitarian approaches to individuals and international relations. This may require a different set of international agencies that have sufficiently strong constitutions to withstand private conflict of interest, and that cannot violate basic individual and national sovereignty. This may require defunding current agencies and replacing them with structures more fit for purpose.A detailed review of the IHR amendments is available here , and of the pandemic treaty provisions here