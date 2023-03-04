This bright bolide was spotted over Spain on March 2, at 22:39 local time (equivalent to 21:39 universal time). The fireball was observed by a wide number of casual eyewitnesses, who reported it on social networks.The event was generated by a rock (a meteoroid) from an asteroid that hit the atmosphere at about 97,000 km/h. The fireball overflew the provinces of Almería, Granada, and Jaén (Spain). It began at an altitude of about 101 km over the locality of Chirivel (province of Almería), moved northwest, and ended at a height of around 41 km over the locality of Arroyo Frío (province of Jaén).This bright meteor was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN) from the meteor-observing stations located at Ayora (Valencia), Huelva, La Hita (Toledo), Calar Alto, Sierra Nevada, La Sagra (Granada), Sevilla, and El Aljarafe (Sevilla). The event has been analyzed by the principal investigator of the SMART project: Dr. Jose M. Madiedo, from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC).