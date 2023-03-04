© AP



Thousands of Ukrainian refugees remain without financial assistance from the government due to bureaucratic issues.Spanish newspaper El Pais reported on Friday that thousands of Ukrainian refugees are still waiting to receive financial assistance from the Spanish government which had promised to donate money in June 2022.The report says that the authorities failed to deliver financial assistance to Ukrainian families, citing bureaucratic issues in Spain's autonomous communities who are responsible for delegating the money, where 70% of the funds had already been transferred in October 2022., the report adds.It further states that the funds were supposed to provide assistance to 40,000 out of almost 170,000 refugees who arrived in Spain since the beginning of the conflict.