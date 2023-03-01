© University of Freiburg

Researchers have discovered that steel tools were being used onAn international study has conducted a geochemical analysis on stone pillar stelae found in the Iberian Peninsula, revealing that engravings on the rock face were created using tempered steel.This is supported by a metallographic analysis of an iron chisel from the same period found at Rocha do Vigio, which has the necessary carbon content to be classified as steel.Until recently,Dr. Ralph Araque Gonzalez, an archaeologist from the University of Freiburg, said:The results of the study, published in the Journal of Archaeological Science,says Gonzalez.A closer inspection of the chisel from Rocha do Vigio, reveals that. To confirm their findings, the researchers carried out an experiment involving a professional stonemason, a blacksmith and a bronze caster, and attempted to work examples of silicate quartz sandstone using chisels of different materials."The people of the Late Bronze Age in Iberia were capable of tempering steel. Otherwise, they would not have been able to work the pillars," concludes Araque Gonzalez as a result of the experiment.