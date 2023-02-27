NNNNN
Over 100 neighborhoods in Jakarta and parts of its satellite cities of Tangerang and Bekasi have been inundated following heavy downpours in recent days.

The Jakarta Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) reported that 104 neighborhood units (RTs) in the capital were flooded as of Monday afternoon, up from 48 that morning, and warned more rain was possible in the coming days.

The floodwater depths ranged from 20 centimeters to over 1 meter in a few neighborhoods of East Jakarta.