© Rodrigo Buendia



"endorsed regime change in Russia, celebrated the US' destruction of the Nord Stream pipelines, and called for the indefinite flow of arms into Ukraine."

Senior officials at the US State Department are attempting to get the country "involved in another world war" with Russia, Arizona Congressman Paul Gosar tweeted on Friday.Responding to an RT article onIn a follow-up tweet, Gosar wrote that "as a non-soldier, Nuland is quite willing to endorse violence and war." The Republican lawmaker then quoted the article, which stated that Nuland hadAs assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian Affairs in 2014, Nuland helped to orchestrate the pro-Western coup that unseated democratically elected president Viktor Yanukovich. Nuland traveled to Kiev and promised military aid to the rioters, and was recorded plotting to install a successor to Yanukovich.As Biden's secretary of state,into Ukraine "for as long as it takes," and advised Kiev in December not to seek the kind of negotiated settlement that would liken to a "phony peace."Gosar has been a persistent critic of the Biden administration's Ukraine policy since Russia's military operation began a year ago on Friday. However, although the Republican Party now controls the House of Representatives, there is little the Arizona congressman can do to change the administration's course.These Republicans are all allies of former president Donald Trump. In a campaign video released on Tuesday, Trump blamed the situation in Ukraine on Nuland and "others like her" in the Biden administration. Nuland, he said, was "obsessed with pushing Ukraine towards NATO," adding that the conflict would have "never happened if I was your president."