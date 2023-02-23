IvankaJared
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner
Former President Donald Trump's daughter and son-in-law have reportedly been subpoenaed in one of the federal criminal investigations into the former president.

The New York Times reported that special counsel Jack Smith subpoenaed Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner to testify before a federal grand jury about Trump's efforts to stay in office after losing the 2020 presidential election.

The report said that it was unclear whether Trump would try to block them from testifying by claiming executive privilege. Trump did not stop either of them from testifying in front of the special House Select Committee on the January 6 riot.

The report noted that one clip from the January 6 hearing showed that Ivanka Trump said she "accepted" then-U.S. Attorney General William Barr's conclusion that there was not widespread fraud during the election.

Smith has also subpoenaed former Vice President Mike Pence and former national security adviser Robert O'Brien in his criminal investigations into the former president. The FBI and DOJ also recorded a four-hour interview under oath with former acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf as part of the investigations.

Other top former Trump administration officials who have reportedly testified in the criminal investigations into Trump include Wolf's former deputy, Ken Cuccinelli, former White House counsel Pat Cipollone and his deputy Patrick Philbin, former adviser Stephen Miller, and former White House aide John McEntee.