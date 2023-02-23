quake
6.3 magnitude earthquake 177 km from Tobelo, Maluku Utara, Indonesia

UTC time: Thursday, February 23, 2023 20:02 PM
Your time: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 8:02 PM GMT
Magnitude Type: mww
USGS page: M 6.3 - 177 km N of Tobelo, Indonesia
USGS status: Reviewed by a seismologist
Reports from the public: 0 people