© United Nations



The destruction of Nord Stream pipelines was an act of international terrorism and needs to be addressed to avoid "chaos" on the high seas, Moscow's ambassador to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, told the UN Security Council on Tuesday. Russia has accused Germany, Sweden and Denmark of a cover-up to shield the US, and said it would only trust a UN investigation.The two pipelines carrying Russian natural gas to Germany under the Baltic Sea were damaged by a series of blasts in September 2022. While Moscow has stopped short of openly accusing the US of carrying out the bombing, journalist Seymour Hersh did just that in an article published earlier this month."We're not going to do 'highly likely' here," said Nebenzia, referring to the British accusations against Russia in the Security Council chamber in 2018.The attack on Nord Stream involved explosives and qualifies as international terrorism under a convention signed in 1997, Nebenzia noted. Unless its perpetrators are found and brought to justice, the attack may well usher in an epoch when transnational undersea infrastructure becomes a legitimate target, which would cause "chaos and terrible damage to all of humanity," he added.Before Nebenzia addressed the Security Council, former US diplomat Rosemary DiCarlo - currently the under-secretary-general for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs - argued the world body was "not in position to verify or confirm" anything, urging everyone to "show restraint and avoid accusations that could escalate the already heightened tensions in the region."