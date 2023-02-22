A sudden storm caused widespread flooding across Sydney on Tuesday night (pictured, vehicles travelling through floodwater in Manly)

A sudden storm caused widespread flooding across Sydney on Tuesday night (pictured, vehicles travelling through floodwater in Manly)
A wild storm producing a month's worth of rain and 20,000 lightning strikes rolled through Sydney on Tuesday night, sending emergency crews into action.


Sydney is cleaning up after a massive storm left a trail of destruction right across the city. Some suburbs recorded more than a month's rain in just one night. Wild winds brought down trees onto buildings and cars. And hundreds of students were told to stay home today after powerlines came crashing down near schools.