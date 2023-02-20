Chad needs Russia's help in the fight against terrorism, is waiting for concrete proposals, the country's Foreign Minister Mohammed Saleh Nazif told.and Sunday in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa. Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, during his tour of African countries, said that the Russian Federation would assist the countries of the Sahara-Sahel region, including Chad, in the fight against terrorism.(support in the fight against terrorism)," the minister said.According to the Minister, the joint fight against terrorism is one of the main ones for Chad,According to the Minister, Moscow and N'Djamena need to sign an agreement in the field of joint fight against terrorism, which would include "items that meet new challenges."The Chadian minister also said that Chad hopes to continue cooperation with Moscow in the field of military-technical cooperation.Earlier, the Chadian authorities have repeatedly stated about the tense situation in the country in the field of terrorism in connection with armed groups operating on its borders. In N'Djamena, it was reported that(listed by the UN Security Council as a terrorist organization) on the territory of Cameroon, Niger and Nigeria.