The head of Russia's Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, has said he "seriously plans" to found a private military company (PMC) once he leaves state service, the official said in a Telegram post on Sunday. The successful actions in Ukraine of the Wagner Group, founded by Russian businessman Evgeny Prigozhin, confirms the need for PMCs, he added.Kadyrov said in a post, referring to the group's effective operations in Ukraine. "The PMC's assault brigades also take upon themselves an extremely hard part of the work," he noted.amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The Russian Defense Ministry praised their "courageous and selfless actions" in the wake of the successful offensive. The PMC was also the first to claim control over the town ahead of the defense ministry's confirmation.According to Kadyrov, Chechen fighters are well aware of the Wagner Group's capabilities.Earlier this week, the"The Wagner [Group] has clearly proven its military effectiveness and brought all debates about the need for private military companies to closure," the Chechen leader said on Sunday, adding thatThe Wagner Group is currently at the forefront of Russian efforts to capture Artyomovsk, a key Donbass crossroads city that has seen intense fighting for months and is now close to being encircled by Russian forces. The company's past achievements also earned it wide international attention, with the US last month declaring it a "transnational criminal organization."