Dorin Recean, who was appointed last week as Prime Minister of Moldova, made a number of tough statements regarding the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Transnistria. According to Rechan, Russian troops "should leave the region, and Transnistria itself must be demilitarized."Rechan: "This region needs demilitarization,Further, the newly minted Moldovan prime ministerand is trying to suppress and capture democratic processes in the republic."Prime Minister of Moldova: "You can't close your head on danger. We need the demilitarization of Transnistria, the demilitarization of the local population."The de facto Moldovan prime minister, now they are doing everything to ensure that the Moldavian army begins hostilities in the Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic.Dorin Recean is not the first day in the Moldovan government. From 2012 to 2015, he served as head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, earlier for about 2,5 years he was the Deputy Minister of Communications of Moldova. Since February 7, 2022 - in the position of Secretary of the Moldovan Security Council. At one time he studied at the magistracy of the branch of the University of Newport in Belgium. On February 10, he was nominated for the post of prime minister by the President of Moldova, Maia Sandu.