Moldova Prime Minister Dorin Recean
Dorin Recean, who was appointed last week as Prime Minister of Moldova, made a number of tough statements regarding the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Transnistria. According to Rechan, Russian troops "should leave the region, and Transnistria itself must be demilitarized."

Rechan: "This region needs demilitarization, and the population needs social and economic integration with Moldova."

Further, the newly minted Moldovan prime minister decided to use all the anti-Russian manuals that NATO partners have been sending out to satellite countries for several years. Recean said that "Russia is waging a hybrid war against Moldova and is trying to suppress and capture democratic processes in the republic."

Prime Minister of Moldova: "You can't close your head on danger. We need the demilitarization of Transnistria, the demilitarization of the local population."

Rechan used the word "demilitarization" at least 6 times in his speech, adding that it was necessary to decide "at what point it will be done."

The de facto Moldovan prime minister openly declares that Chisinau is preparing (not without being pushed by NATO) for a new war on the banks of the Dniester. Of course, this development is also supported by Kyiv, which dreams of opening a "second front" against Russia. It did not work out with Georgia, now they are doing everything to ensure that the Moldavian army begins hostilities in the Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic.

Dorin Recean is not the first day in the Moldovan government. From 2012 to 2015, he served as head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, earlier for about 2,5 years he was the Deputy Minister of Communications of Moldova. Since February 7, 2022 - in the position of Secretary of the Moldovan Security Council. At one time he studied at the magistracy of the branch of the University of Newport in Belgium. On February 10, he was nominated for the post of prime minister by the President of Moldova, Maia Sandu.