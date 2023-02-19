"President Biden did 36 push-ups, 11 pull-ups (not the type he wears) and ran a mile in just under 5 minutes according to the results of his physical fitness test."

The world record for the mile in Biden's age group is almost a minute slower, at 5:57, and that was set with two runners running half a mile each.

