Bradley Blankenship is an American journalist, columnist and political commentator. He has a syndicated column at CGTN and is a freelance reporter for international news agencies including Xinhua News Agency.

The UN Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights kicked off its 73rd Session on February 13 and runs through March 3. NGOs are rushing to submit their reports and focus on the alleged issues of some countries. Leading the charge, Amnesty International has already submitted its report on China.The lengthy report levels numerous accusations against Beijing, which you can read for yourself. The beginning, however, points to a few topics that have already made their way through the media, including discrimination against ethnic and religious minorities, with references to political indoctrination and forced cultural assimilation of Muslims in Xinjiang. It also includes similar examples of religious repression in Tibet.Tibet has long been a touchy subject, with Westerners proclaiming "Free Tibet" or rattling off some examples of repression in the region. This is far from the case. The Chinese government preserves the Tibetan language and culture and acts as an official mediator for the Buddhist faith when determining a living Buddha. This is an important function that actually keeps the faith alive and prosperous.The charges, which have even dipped into that muddy territory of genocide, are so flimsy that even US State Department lawyers didn't think they would stick.The US wants to kneecap China's solar panel and polysilicon industry, which is based primarily in the region. That's why the US banned these goods outright, much like how it attacked Huawei products recently using "national security concerns" as the pretext.Perhaps the oddest thing to come from this propaganda blast is that someone has even created a dubious Xinjiang Victims Database, which includes a list of people who are allegedly connected to human rights abuses in Xinjiang. Apparently, at some point the list included famous Chinese actors Andy Lau and Chow Yan-fat, or at least their pictures. However, they cannot be seen on the page any longer - presumably after the database was called out by Chinese social media users.The website's FAQ section notes that it doesn't fact-check all of its submissions, since "this is too cost-prohibitive (given our resources) and often impossible (given the information vacuum in Xinjiang). For the most part, shahit.biz operates passively and imports data from a mix of public sources - such as video testimonies and media reports - and official documents, reporting as accurately as possible the information conveyed in the original source. It is outside our scope and ability to go out and corroborate each and every testimony."Grey added that he doesn't know who is behind the list but suggested that it must be someone who believes there are human rights abuses going on in Xinjiang. Since he's traveled there, he suspects he is thought to have participated in the suppression of native Uyghur culture."I do not agree with my inclusion in a list where I don't understand the importance or relevance of the list. I do not approve of being on any list when I have no idea of the purpose or the motivation of the person creating it," Grey lamented. "If someone, for academic purposes, creates a list of people who have spoken the truth about what they've seen and experienced then I would have no problem - this does not appear to be a benign list or have any positive attributes to it.Grey hopes the police or other authorities will be made aware of the list, find out the motivation behind it and remove it from social media. He believes it could be an issue of personal safety or freedom of speech.Canadian Daniel Dumbrill fell into the site's bad books after an innocuous online gesture. "I was included in one of their lists after they lashed out at me on Twitter for calling out a categorical lie. A Twitter user posted a Douyin (Chinese TikTok) video and repurposed it with a lie."The list I was put on states that I am "linked directly or indirectly to the detention, surveillance, denial/discrimination, and exploitation of documented victims".History has taught us valuable lessons about the consequences resulting from taking stories about an "enemy", told by folks presenting themselves as the good guys, at face value," he concluded.