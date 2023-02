© Unknown

"The parties traded laundry lists of grievances stemming from the agency and congressional investigations, from the Benghazi attack to the Russia collusion hoax, at the first hearing Thursday of the House Judiciary Committee's Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government.



"Minority Democrats deemed the subcommittee itself a threat to the safety and integrity of law enforcement, arguing GOP rhetoric provoked a "dirty bomb" threat against the FBI after its raid on former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago. Majority Republicans pointed to their November staff report on FBI whistleblowers and the Justice Department's politicization."

FBI Whistleblowers, including a 33-year veteran of the agency, have accused the top leadership of that embattled group of trampling the Constitution and trying to bully their field offices into preventing the First Amendment of the US Constitution, and that is not all that happened in DC this week.House Republicans, who now have some power to do something about it, have been going after the leftist corrupted, Marxist ideology and actions- hard this week in their committee hearings.This week has been intense for Democrats and Republicans.Greg Piper reported for Just The News:They also disagreed sharply on the nature of parent-led protests against school boards that prompted Attorney General Merrick Garland's explosive memo about "domestic terrorism."The partisan dynamics carried over from Wednesday's House Oversight Committee hearing about "government interference" in speech, where Twitter executives admittedThe Democrats are exposing their focus on ripping apart the lives of the American people by framing their activism, their social media posts or concerns as nothing more than racism and domestic terrorism.The discussion was heard about how the Feds wanted to turn America's worried moms into people who were being discussed in worse terms than the Boston bombers.Echoing the Justice Department, Democrats denounced Jordan for rushing out subpoenas related to Garland's school-board memo. They also repeatedly emphasized the limits of free speech, with Plaskett implying that "racist" and "hate" speech are not constitutionally protected, Piper reported, adding:"Personally, it breaks my heart" to see this "culture rot," said Baker, a 33-year veteran still "closely engaged" with the FBI, who faults former Director Robert Mueller for remaking the bureau asThe Twitter Files showhe said, telling Rep. Harriet Hageman (R-Wyo.) thatThe anger is not only aimed at the FBI.Congress should rein in theas well forby finding foreign close contacts the agencies can portray as the real targets, Baker said. Rep. Dan Bishop (R-N.C.) noted the Twitter Files include a request from "the fort," passed through FBI Special Agent Elvis Chan, to restore Twitter's data feed to the Fort Meade-based NSA.Former Miami Special Agent Nicole Parker joined the FBI from a hedge fund after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and "held out as long as I could" before leaving in disgust last fall. She broke down in tears as she described her field work in the Parkland shooting and her fear of testifying.Parker said, citing a shift in recruiting practices and lowering of eligibility requirements that has transformed a "calling" into "merely a very dangerous and high-risk" job. Honorable agents now just "work hard and stay off the radar" to claim their pension.testified on howamong others and falsely portray them as "Russian stooges," including through misleading leaks.The 89-year-old Iowa Republican railed against the FBI, media, and Democrats as a "triad of disinformation and outright falsehoods." The younger Wisconsin Republican promised a full investigation into "the genesis of the impeachment saga" against Trump and a forthcoming report with "far greater detail" on the attempted "sabotage" of the Hunter Biden laptop story.(D-Md.) accused Republicans of using "pure psychological projection" to brand their opponents with their own violations, citing Trump's dismissal of inspectors general. The cancer-stricken House Oversight ranking member noted Jordan's public comments that GOP investigations will "frame up" the 2024 election for Trump's return to office.Just the information revealed by the Twitter Files, covering only the 15th-largest social network by users, shows thathe said.New York's Elise Stefanik, the third-ranking House Republican, saidillustrated by former FBI General Counsel James Baker and Dawn Burton, who was former director James Comey's deputy chief of staff.Stefanik said.