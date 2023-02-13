House Republicans, who now have some power to do something about it, have been going after the leftist corrupted, Marxist ideology and actions- hard this week in their committee hearings.
Republicans have shown that federal agencies have become weaponized against their own members and are also working against the constitutional rights of the American people.
This week has been intense for Democrats and Republicans.
Greg Piper reported for Just The News:
"The parties traded laundry lists of grievances stemming from the agency and congressional investigations, from the Benghazi attack to the Russia collusion hoax, at the first hearing Thursday of the House Judiciary Committee's Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government.They also disagreed sharply on the nature of parent-led protests against school boards that prompted Attorney General Merrick Garland's explosive memo about "domestic terrorism."
"Minority Democrats deemed the subcommittee itself a threat to the safety and integrity of law enforcement, arguing GOP rhetoric provoked a "dirty bomb" threat against the FBI after its raid on former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago. Majority Republicans pointed to their November staff report on FBI whistleblowers and the Justice Department's politicization."
The partisan dynamics carried over from Wednesday's House Oversight Committee hearing about "government interference" in speech, where Twitter executives admitted the pre-Elon Musk company used various tacks to suppress certain political content and covertly communicated with the feds.
The Democrats are exposing their focus on ripping apart the lives of the American people by framing their activism, their social media posts or concerns as nothing more than racism and domestic terrorism.
The discussion was heard about how the Feds wanted to turn America's worried moms into people who were being discussed in worse terms than the Boston bombers.
Echoing the Justice Department, Democrats denounced Jordan for rushing out subpoenas related to Garland's school-board memo. They also repeatedly emphasized the limits of free speech, with Plaskett implying that "racist" and "hate" speech are not constitutionally protected, Piper reported, adding:
The former FBI agents and whistleblowers affirmed GOP portrayals of the bureau as increasingly politicized and centralized in D.C., running roughshod over field offices and rank and file.
"Personally, it breaks my heart" to see this "culture rot," said Baker, a 33-year veteran still "closely engaged" with the FBI, who faults former Director Robert Mueller for remaking the bureau as an "intelligence-driven agency" that threatens liberty across the ideological spectrum.
The Twitter Files show the agency's mission is now "a perversion of the First Amendment," he said, telling Rep. Harriet Hageman (R-Wyo.) that "we wouldn't be having this discussion today" if FBI Director Chris Wray had publicly pledged the bureau would not use speech alone as a predicate for investigations.
The anger is not only aimed at the FBI.
Congress should rein in the CIA and NSA as well for "reverse targeting" practices that spy on Americans by finding foreign close contacts the agencies can portray as the real targets, Baker said. Rep. Dan Bishop (R-N.C.) noted the Twitter Files include a request from "the fort," passed through FBI Special Agent Elvis Chan, to restore Twitter's data feed to the Fort Meade-based NSA.
Former Miami Special Agent Nicole Parker joined the FBI from a hedge fund after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and "held out as long as I could" before leaving in disgust last fall. She broke down in tears as she described her field work in the Parkland shooting and her fear of testifying.
There are now "two FBIs," Parker said, citing a shift in recruiting practices and lowering of eligibility requirements that has transformed a "calling" into "merely a very dangerous and high-risk" job. Honorable agents now just "work hard and stay off the radar" to claim their pension.
Republican Senators Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson testified on how federal agencies tried to thwart their investigations into the Biden family's financial dealings, among others and falsely portray them as "Russian stooges," including through misleading leaks.
The 89-year-old Iowa Republican railed against the FBI, media, and Democrats as a "triad of disinformation and outright falsehoods." The younger Wisconsin Republican promised a full investigation into "the genesis of the impeachment saga" against Trump and a forthcoming report with "far greater detail" on the attempted "sabotage" of the Hunter Biden laptop story.
Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) accused Republicans of using "pure psychological projection" to brand their opponents with their own violations, citing Trump's dismissal of inspectors general. The cancer-stricken House Oversight ranking member noted Jordan's public comments that GOP investigations will "frame up" the 2024 election for Trump's return to office.
Just the information revealed by the Twitter Files, covering only the 15th-largest social network by users, shows that "this may be the largest censorship system in the history of our country" even if it falls short of creating an "agency relationship" bound by the First Amendment, he said.
New York's Elise Stefanik, the third-ranking House Republican, said the Twitter Files show the revolving door between the feds and the company illustrated by former FBI General Counsel James Baker and Dawn Burton, who was former director James Comey's deputy chief of staff.
Ex-FBI Twitter employees "created their own Slack Channel and crib sheet," Stefanik said. "This is the definition of election meddling."
Comment: Integrity and accountability? For the FBI, less is more.