© Muhammed Said/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images



Adding to the destruction left by war

Sanctions were already killing Syrians

"Frequent [US] military strikes and harsh economic sanctions have caused huge civilian casualties and taken away the means to subsistence of the Syrians. As we speak, the US troops continue to occupy Syria's principal oil-producing regions. They have plundered more than 80% of Syria's oil production and smuggled and burned Syria's grain stock. All this has made Syria's humanitarian crisis even worse."

A friend in need is a neighbor on the sanctions list

Western aid is not for everyone

Eva Bartlett is a Canadian independent journalist. She has spent years on the ground covering conflict zones in the Middle East, especially in Syria and Palestine (where she lived for nearly four years).

Following the devastating earthquakes that rocked Türkiye, Syria and their neighboring countries on February 6, leaving more than 20,000 dead, Damascus is struggling to deal with this unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe as it remains under brutal Western sanctions that have brought the country to its knees.Now, in a time of crisis, the Syrian people cannot even receive donations or emergency support from abroad. One supporter set up a GoFundMe campaign, only to have it taken down due to the sanctions.On February 6, southern Türkiye and northern Syria were hit by a 7.8-magnitude earthquake, followed by dozens of aftershocks and then another earthquake. While the neighboring countries of Lebanon, Jordan, Palestine, Iraq and others were affected, the worst of the damage was in Türkiye and Syria.As of February 9, the official death toll in Syria was 1,347 , with more than 2,300 injured. Nearly 300,000 Syrians have been displaced due to the earthquakes. The scenes initially coming out of Türkiye and Syria were heartbreaking and catastrophic, with buildings collapsing in front of people, and piles of rubble with the dead and the maimed trapped below.With the Syrian population already struggling to just survive prior to the earthquakes, now Aleppo and the coastal regions of Syria affected by the earthquakes face even more death, injury and displacement.Even without the earthquakes, Syrians struggled to get medication, hospitals struggled to get or maintain critical machinery and equipment, and the population as a whole suffocated as the country's economy steadily worsened, all by design.Here's what life is like for many Syrians now, according to British journalist Vanessa Beeley: "The US and its proxy Kurdish separatist forces are occupying Syrian resources in the northeast which includes their oil, which means of course that the bulk of Syria is reliant upon Iranian oil to keep any kind of electricity running.As Beeley notes, earthquake-displaced Syrians - unless they receive emergency aid - face freezing and wet conditions, "without any alternative shelter, without any electricity, without any heating." And thanks to the sanctions , desperately needed humanitarian aid and fundraising is difficult.The Chinese Foreign Ministry blamed the sanctions for amplifying the miserable situation, and likewise pointed out that the US' illegal presence in Syria and theft of Syrian resources was also exacerbating the economic situation.All of the above has left Syrians to rely mostly on the country's friends for help. Incidentally, many of those nations and groups are among the most vilified by the West.Even battered Libya, itself largely destroyed by another Western regime-change project, sent a plane with 40 tons of medical and humanitarian aid, as well as an ambulance, to Aleppo International Airport.Hezbollah, the Lebanese resistance movement, sent convoys of humanitarian aid to Syria. Lebanon's army said it would send members of its Engineering Regiment to Syria, to contribute to the search and rescue operations.Not everyone who offered their help to Syria are on Western sanctions list, of course. Algeria sent 115 tons of aid of food and medical supplies, tents and blankets, as well as 86 specialized civil protection personnel. The United Arab Emirates will apparently send $50 million to Syria for relief efforts, and Indian, Emirati and Jordanian planes carrying humanitarian and medical aid for Syrian victims arrived in the capital on Wednesday. Even New Zealand pledged to contribute NZ$500,000 "for the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) to meet humanitarian needs."On Thursday, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned about a looming "secondary disaster" in Syria, pointing to "major disruptions" to basic life supplies, but failing to highlight the role of Western sanctions or the terrorist presence in northwestern Syria as the underlying causes. Reports on UN aid reaching northern Syria via Türkiye also downplayed the presence of Al-Qaeda terrorists in the areas mentioned, as well as Türkiye's years-long support for Syrian anti-government forces. Such reports likewise neglected to mention the need for emergency relief in government-controlled areas of Syria, and the government's efforts to bring that relief in.As the humanitarian disaster continues, it is also worth remembering that, over the decades, Syria has taken in refugees from numerous countries. Yet, in spite of the current emergency situation and the very dire need to lift the West's sanctions, it is unlikely the "benevolent" West will change its crippling anti-Syria policies to allow Syrians to merely survive.