A leopard broke into a courtroom in India and left several people injured.Panic and fear seized the Ghaziabad District court premises in Uttar Pradesh, northern India, this afternoon when the bloodthirsty big cat barged in.Chaotic footage from journalists and witnesses showed the leopard prowling around the court and attacking lawyers.Video tweeted by Bharat Samachar reporter Lokesh Rai showed a victim with deep bite marks on his left forearm, while another cradled a cloth on his left ear as blood stained his shirt.Wounded victims were rushed out of the courthouse, according to a clip from Laliy Tiwari, a digital expert for the Indian news channel Zee News.Bystander video from inside the court showed three men walking through a corridor in the court - one holding some sort of weapon - before fleeing when appearing to spot the wild cat around the corner.The leopard tried to maul one of the men, who managed to knock the cat to the ground by striking them with the weapon and kicking them.Assistant Commissioner of Police Abhishek Srivastav said per India Today : 'Around six people have sustained injuries after being attacked by the animal, which is still on the court premises.'Three have been taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.Brave animal welfare officials managed to tranquilise the leopard and place them into a cage to put a stop to their rampage four hours after the break-in.Videos showed the cat inside a cage in the gallery outside the courtroom growling at onlookers.Police are now working with officials from the Indian Forest Service, a government service which includes wildlife preservation, to rescue the leopard.The leopard was trapped and moved to Bannerghatta Biological Park by forest officials, according to TV9 Kannada