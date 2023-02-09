© AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris



The Turkish expert claims а large-scale event could soon occur near the port of CanakkaleAnother magnitude-7 earthquake could soon occur in western Türkiye, warns seismologist Dogan Perincek, noting that it could happen at any moment, according to his observations in the Marmara Sea.Speaking to RIA News, the expert stated that massive earthquakes happen in the region around the port city of Canakkale about every 250 years. The last one, according to Perincek, was 287 years ago, meaning that "the time has come.""For the past ten days, I have been recording increased seismic activity in Canakkale from the direction of the Sea of Marmara. I have engaged in daily monitoring and analysis of seismic activity in the country using special maps for more than ten years. For three years now, I have been predicting an earthquake in Canakkale," the scientist said.His warning comes after a series of devastating earthquakes rocked southeastern Türkiye and northern Syria on Monday. A 7.8-magnitude earthquake then one of 7.6, which were accompanied respectively by several dozen aftershocks, ended up toppling thousands of buildings in the region, leaving thousands dead and many more injured.According to Turkish officials, the death toll in the country currently sits at over 14,000 people and as many as 64,000 have been injured. Many more are still missing. Meanwhile, the Syrian Health Ministry had recorded 1,262 deaths as of Wednesday.The World Health Organization has also estimated that the disaster could ultimately impact the lives of as many as 23 million people in the region, particularly in Syria, which is already suffering from a decade-long armed conflict and a healthcare system that has been falling apart under the fighting, as well as from extensive US sanctions.Rescuers, meanwhile, continue to clear the rubble and to look for survivors. Teams from dozens of countries are helping locals in both states. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has officially declared a seven-day period of mourning for the victims of the disaster, which he has described as the worst since 1939.