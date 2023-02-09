The return of bad weather to the Campo de Gibraltar gives us, in addition to wind and rain , maritime phenomena that translate into, for example, waterspouts like the one that has been displayed today from Torreguadiaro, San Roque.This vortex , although not very close to the coast, has resulted in an intense column that linked the clouds with the sea through a tornado of more than considerable dimensions. The scene is, to say the least, impressive to see.The video has been published on the social network Twitter by the meteorologist Juan Antonio Salado, who points out in the publication that it has been recorded by AR(Translated by Google)