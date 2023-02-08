© INDECI Peru



Landslides and floods have caused devastation in parts of the Arequipa Department in Peru following heavy rainfall. Several districts in the Lima Department have also seen damaging mudslides in the past few days.Areas of Mariano Nicolas Valcarcel District in Camaná Province of Arequipa Department are the worst affected. The National Civil Defense Institute (INDECI) is providing assistance and relief supplies to affected communities in Secocha, Infiernillo, Pampa Blanca, Urasqui, Venado de Oro, Pampaylima, Miski, Posko Miski and San Martín in the district. The Peruvian army has also deployed helicopters to the region.INDECI teams are also operating in the district of Toro in La Unión Province, where flooding and mudslides have damaged homes and roads.In a statement requesting a declaration of emergency, the government of Arequipa said heavy rains have affected the provinces of Camaná, Caravelí, Castile, Caylloma, Condesuyos, La Unión and Arequipa in recent weeks.Hundreds of homes have been destroyed or damaged in areas in the district of Mariano Nicolas Valcarcel.Many settlements of the district are situated at the foot of steep slopes, close to the Ocoña River, which reached danger levels on 05 February. INDECI reported numerous streams also broke their banks, causing multiple flash floods and mudslides (known locally as huaico or huayco).As of 06 February, INDECI reported 10 houses were destroyed and 60 damaged in San Martín. Fifty houses were damaged in Miski, 160 in Secocha and 40 houses were damaged in Urasqui. A health centre and 3 km of road were also damaged.The regional government estimated that more than 12,000 people have been affected in the district.The Ocoña River in Mariano Nicolas Valcarcel district was flowing above red alert levels (580 m3/s) from 05 February. Flows peaked at 746 m3/s on 06 February and have since started to fall.INDECI also reported mudslides in the districts of Viñac and Catahuasi in the province of Yauyos, in Lima Department, on 05 February 2023.Initial damage assessments reveal 60 houses severely damaged and 30 destroyed. A total of 365 people have been affected, with 265 of them left homeless. Four schools and two public buildings were also damaged, along with 5km of road and areas of farmland. No fatalities were reported.