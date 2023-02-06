© Drew Angerer/AFP/Getty Images North America



"With my authorization today, forfeited funds will next be transferred to the State Department to support the people of Ukraine."

Money confiscated from a Russian businessman will be made available to 'support the people of Ukraine'US Attorney General Merrick Garland announced on Friday the first transfer of assets, confiscated as part of anti-Russia sanctions, [will go] to Ukraine to pay for the country's reconstruction.according to the top official.Earlier this week, a federal court in New York allowed prosecutors to confiscate $5.4 million belonging to Malofeyev, paving the way for the funds to be used to help rebuild Ukraine.In June, millions were seized from a US bank account belonging to Malofeyev, against whom the US Treasury Department announced sanctions in AprilIn December, US President Joe Biden signed legislation allowing the Department of Justice to transfer some forfeited assets to the State Department to aid Ukraine.