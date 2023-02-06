Floods in Seaqaqa, Fiji, February 2023.
The National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) in Fiji reported flooding in areas of the country's Northern Division after heavy rain from 03 February 2023.

Roads were swamped and streets and buildings were inundated in Savusavu and Labasa on 03 February 2023. Evacuation centres were opened and as of 04 February, were accommodating 350 people from 116 households, according to NDMO. Fiji Roads Authority said several roads were flooded and impassable.

Fijian Broadcasting Corporation (FBC) reported one person died after trying to cross a flooded river at the Nayalayala settlement in Taveuni.

Other areas of the country have also seen heavy rainfall in recent days. According to figures from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) in 24 hours to 03 February, 74 mm of rain fell on the island of Rotuma and 76 mm fell on Lakeba Island. The village of Yasawa-i-Rara recorded 81 mm of rain during the same period. Nausori recorded 69 mm of rain in 24 hours to 05 February.


