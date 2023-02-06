© Fiji Roads Authority



Social Media

The National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) in Fiji reported flooding in areas of the country's Northern Division after heavy rain from 03 February 2023.Roads were swamped and streets and buildings were inundated in Savusavu and Labasa on 03 February 2023. Evacuation centres were opened and as of 04 February, were accommodating 350 people from 116 households, according to NDMO. Fiji Roads Authority said several roads were flooded and impassable.Fijian Broadcasting Corporation (FBC) reported one person died after trying to cross a flooded river at the Nayalayala settlement in Taveuni.