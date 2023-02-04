© BPBD Kota Parepare



Sulawesi Island

Borneo Island

Hours of heavy rain late on 01 February 2023 triggered flooding in the city of Parepare. Flooding affected the districts of Ujung, Bacukiki, West Bacukiki and Soreng. Disaster authorities in the city reported the overflow of the Jawi-Jawi river in the Tegal area of the city in Ujung District.Following initial damage assessments, flooding has impacted over 5,000 residents from 1,345 families. Hundreds of homes and public buildings have been flooded or damaged and 30 people displaced. Emergency teams rescued several families from flooded homes. There were also reports of a hospital building flooding, with some patients having to evacuate.One of the hardest hit areas is the village of Lappadde in Ujung District where around 350 homes were damaged and two fatalities were reported.Flooding struck Mallusetasi district in Barru Regency of South Sulawesi Province on 02 February. The ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet) reported 1 person was missing and 215 homes were damaged. Over 700 people were affected.Five people were killed in flash floods and landslides following heavy rain in Manado City in North Sulawesi on 27 January 2023.Heavy rain has affected other parts of the country in recent days in particular on Borneo IslandThe previous day flooding struck areas of Nunukan Regency in North Kalimantan Province, where over 700 homes were damaged and almost 3,000 people were affected.On 02 February heavy rain caused flooding in Tapin Regency, South Kalimantan. ADINet reported 128 homes damaged and 294 residents affected.