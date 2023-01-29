Alberta Health Services has declared an outbreak of pertussis — commonly called whooping cough — in parts of southern Alberta.Pertussis is a bacterial infection thatThe outbreak spans the County of Lethbridge, Coaldale, Taber, Vauxhall, Grassy Lake and Bow Island — all communities that have significantly low childhood immunization rates, AHS said.Sixteen cases of pertussis have been identified in the South Zone. Of these, three patients needed to be hospitalized, AHS said."Pertussis immunization is safe and effective against preventing severe illness," AHS said.The vaccinations are free for all Albertans under 18 years of age, people who are in the third trimester of pregnancy (27 weeks) and adults who have not had a tetanus booster in the past 10 years.